Atwater Brewery Releases ‘Whango’ Wheat Fruit Ale

DETROIT — In another sure sign that spring is right around the corner, Atwater Brewery is releasing “Whango,” the popular mango wheat fruit ale from Detroit’s hometown brewer.

To mark the occasion, Atwater will be tapping Whango at each of its Michigan taphouses this Friday, March 8 at 4:00 p.m. At the same time, Whango will be available at retailers and brewpubs across the state.

Whango is one of Atwater’s seasonal brews and one of its fruitiest, most flavorful ales. Softly sweet and tropically aromatic, Whango is an American-style wheat beer similar to, but less yeasty, than its German Weizen (or wheat ) cousins.

“Spring and summer seasons are precious in Michigan,” said Mark Rieth, Atwater owner. “And nothing completes the perfect ballgame, trip to the beach or backyard BBQ quite like a Whango. If summer could be poured into a bottle, it would look and taste like Whango.”

Recognizable to taste buds through its unique mango flavor, Whango is recognizable to the eye through its unique packaging – a shaggy-haired surfer dude with only his paddleboard standing between him and the salmony/pinky/orangey/yellow Detroit skyline. (The paddleboard pays homage to their growing presence on the Belle Isle shoreline in Detroit; the colors pay homage to spring and summer.)

In previous years, the Whango product completely sold out just a couple of months into its run. Atwater owner Mark Rieth has committed to increasing production this year to ensure Whango remains on the shelf throughout the glorious summer season.

Atwater’s Whango

ABV 4.90% IBU:14

Style: Fruit Beer Color: Straw

German Pale Wheat malt lends this clean offering a lightly citric crispness at the back of the palate. The addition of real mango adds a soft, sweet roundness to the body and natural mango flavoring lifts the aroma to match.

Atwater taphouse locations:

Detroit Taphouse: 237 Jos Campau, Detroit

Atwater in the Park: 1175 Lakepointe Street, Grosse Pointe Park

Atwater Grand Rapids, 201 Michigan Street NW

For more information on Whango and Atwater Brewery, please visit: Atwater’s website and Atwater’s Facebook