Atwater Brewery Releases POG-O-LICIOUS IPA

DETROIT — Although it’s almost impossible to improve on a day at the beach — sand under your feet, wind in your hair and warm sun on your skin — Detroit’s Atwater Brewery has done just that with the introduction of POG-O-LICIOUS, a new fruit-forward IPA that provides refreshment down to your flip flips.

POG-O-LICIOUS (ABV: 6.5% IBU: 44) delicately blends Passion fruit, Orange and Guava into an approachable, easy drinking IPA that will help Atwater customers #GetTropical.

“At Atwater, our mantra is ‘to bottle and can our excitement every day,'” says Atwater owner Mark Rieth. “That’s never been more evident than it is with POG-O-LICIOUS, a crisp, cool and unexpected IPA for laid back sipping.

“We envisioned a warm evening at a tropical tiki bar and used that feeling as our inspiration when we brewed POG with its infused fruitiness. We think people will love it and that it will make a day at the beach — or any day — even sweeter!”

POG will be introduced at Atwater’s tap rooms – in Rivertown at 237 Joseph Campau in Detroit, Atwater in the Park in Grosse Point Park, and Atwater Grand Rapids – at 5:00 p.m. Friday, March 6. Available year round, POG will be packaged in six pack and twelve pack cans, and also be offered in 16 oz cans at your favorite sports and entertainment venues and bars across Michigan and the Great Lakes.

Like all Atwater beers, POG carries a unique label — this one uses bright colors to convey the brew’s citrus flavors and fresh aromas that help the Detroit-born IPA provide its vibrant punch. The can also depicts a classic Tiki idol, a symbol known as a marker of significant cultural and geographic sites primarily used on tropical islands.

“We’ve had great feedback on our early batches of POG and are therefore designating more capacity in our Detroit brewery to its production. We expect POG will become one of Atwater’s most significant and best received new products ever.”

Time to #GetTropical. Learn more at Atwaterbeer.com.

About Atwater Brewery

Atwater Brewery. Born in Detroit. Raised Everywhere. Atwater offers 40 styles of beer led by its popular Purple Gang Pilsner, Better Life Choices IPA, Vanilla Java Porter, Dirty Blonde and its “World Beer Cup” award winning Decadent Dark Chocolate Ale. In addition to is distribution in select U.S. and international market, Atwater operates three full-service tap house and biergarten locations in Detroit, Grosse Pointe and Grand Rapids, MI. Find us on Facebook or visit www.Atwaterbeer.com