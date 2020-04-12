Atwater Brewery Ramps Hand Sanitizer Production

DETROIT — Atwater Brewery is now producing up to 2,500 gallons of hand sanitizer weekly and will automate its bottle filling line to accelerate production further.

“Right now, demand is outpacing supply and we can’t get close to filling all the orders. Hospitals and first responders are our top priority,” said Mark Rieth, Atwater Brewery owner. “We’re thrilled to be part of Detroit’s ‘Arsenal of Health’ and help residents and front line workers stay safe.”

In addition to customer direct sales, Atwater has donated sanitizer product to area hospitals, shelters, nursing homes and essential businesses including; DMC, Harper Hospital, Beaumont, St John’s, Karmanos Cancer Institute, Forgotten Harvest, Martha T. Berry Elder and others. Atwater is also making weekly deliveries to all 12 Detroit Police Precincts and many fire stations.

When Michigan’s need for hand sanitizer became clear, Atwater was able to transition its distillery production in just 48 hours. Costs have been kept to a minimum to cover expenses and maintain necessary employees for production ($25 per gallon, $200 for a case of 54 four-ounce bottles, or $4 for an individual four once bottle). Atwater is using local Detroit companies to source key items.

Atwater’s Tropical Hand Sanitizer follows FDA guidelines and uses 80% ethyl alcohol and glycerol, which is particularly hard to procure.

“We’re aggressively ramping production to meet needs during this crisis and, in fact, are planning to continue hand sanitizer production for the longer term. This is what Detroit is all about. It’s about giving back and helping neighbors in need,” said Rieth.

Ordering is available via email.

