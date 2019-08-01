Atwater Brewery Launches Hard Seltzer Line

DETROIT– Clear, Crisp, Clean Spiked Sparkling Water is both “local” and “low-cal”

Detroit’s Atwater Brewery will introduce its first batch of Hard Seltzers at a launch party this Thursday, August 1 at its popular Taphouse and Biergarten venue adjacent to its Rivertown Brewery on Jos Campau.

With the Hard Seltzer segment booming, Atwater becomes one of very few Michigan brewers to offer the cool, refreshing beverages, available in three flavors – Mango, Cherry and Lime. Hard Seltzers are attracting legions of fans as an easy-drinking, low-calorie and gluten free alternative to other alcoholic beverages. Atwater Seltzers are “clear, crisp and clean” spiked sparkling waters with a 5.0% ABV, just 100 calories, and packaged in 12-ounce cans.

Patrons visiting the Atwater Brewery for the launch event (August 1, 5:00 p.m. at 237 Jos Campau) will have the first opportunity to sample and purchase the variety 12-packs, which will make their way to retailers state-wide over the weekend. As production ramps up, the new Seltzers will be shipped across the Midwest.

“Hard Seltzers are a life-style choice that our Atwater customers told us they wanted,” said Mark Rieth, Atwater owner. “Like our brews and spirits, Atwater’s Hard Seltzer is born in Detroit and is soon-to-be raised everywhere. Atwater Seltzers hit the spot as a super refreshing local, low-cal option.”

The Seltzer brewing process isn’t entirely different from what Atwater is already doing with its line of award-winning beers. In fact, Atwater is even carrying forward its use of cherries, mango and lime as key ingredients. “We had the expertise and the facilities – expanding into Hard Seltzer was an easy decision for us, and one that we hope our customers will value and enjoy.”

The Atwater launch party is open to everyone 21 and over and begins Thursday at 5:00 p.m. in Atwater’s Historic Rivertown location. Atwater and Seltzer fans are encouraged to stop by for a sample and pick up a 12-pack to go!