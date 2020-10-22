Atlas Brew Works Releases Giant Flaming Zombie Polar Bear

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Solar-powered craft brewery, Atlas Brew Works is excited to announce its winter limited release: Giant Flaming Zombie Polar Bear. The Double IPA will be available for purchase at Atlas’ Ivy City Brewery & Tap Room, Half Street Brewery & Tap Room, and market partner locations starting Thursday, October 22.

Sitting at a 9.4% ABV, Giant Flaming Zombie Polar Bear imparts orange citrus aromas and boasts a blend of Bravo, Mandarina Bavaria, Chinook, Centennial, and Cascade hops. A sturdy malt backbone balances the assertive hop bitterness and heavy citrus hop character providing an overall flavor reminiscent of orange marmalade with subtle heat on the finish.

“When brainstorming a name for the beer, someone on the team mentioned a phenomenally ridiculous creature from a popular show that came flying out of nowhere like a Giant Flaming Zombie Polar Bear,” said Atlas Brew Works Founder & CEO Justin Cox. “We loved the description and thought it was the perfect way to describe this beast of a beer.”

Atlas Brew Works promotes environmental stewardship not only through its solar-powered facility, but also by packaging its beer in cans rather than bottles, through water recapturing programs, and donating spent grain to local farms for feed and compost. For more information on Atlas Brew Works, its locations, and beers, please visit www.atlasbrewworks.com or contact Avery Lewis at avery@lindarothpr.com.

About Atlas Brew Works

Located in DC’s Ivy City and Capitol Riverfront neighborhoods, Atlas Brew Works creates balanced, great-tasting ales and lagers in a solar-powered facility. Its second location opened across from Nationals Park in early-April 2020. Atlas is available in bars, restaurants, and stores throughout DC, Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Tennessee. For a full list of Atlas’ beer portfolio visit www.atlasbrewworks.com.