Atlantucky Brewing To Debut ‘The Bluff’ Beer With Portion Of Proceeds Benefitting Atlanta Neighborhood

ATLANTA, Georgia – Atlantucky Brewing is proud to debut its newest beer, “The Bluff,” with 10 percent of the brew’s sales being donated to Future Successors’ work within the downtown Atlanta neighborhood of the same name.

The Bluff beer is a 4.7 percent alcohol-by-volume American lager that will be a permanent addition to the brewery’s current offerings. The beer will be first available during a public fundraising event co-hosted by the brewery and Future Successors on July 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 170 Northside Drive SW Suite 96.

“The Bluff is part of our Atlantucky neighborhood, and we want to support it by partnering with Future Successors since we’re right up the street,” Atlantucky Co-Owner Fish Scales said. “We’ve known the team at Future Successors and have been impressed by their work with the area’s youth, so we thought it would be a natural fit to bring the neighborhood together for a good cause.”

Atlantucky, one of the nation’s few black-owned breweries, is owned by multi-platinum-selling, Southern hip-hop trailblazers Nappy Roots. While on tour throughout the past several years, Nappy Roots has collaborated with dozens of breweries and mass-produced numerous beers across the country. The Grammy Award-nominated group began experimenting at their home brewery, which fermented their passion for microbrewing. The name, “Atlantucky,” celebrates the band’s historical roots of being founded in Kentucky and settling in Atlanta. The brewery took home Bronze in the Cream Stout category in the 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship.

In 2021, Nappy Roots created a docu-style reality-based television series called “40 Acres & A Brew.” The show follows Nappy Roots and friends on a road trip to craft breweries across the country. The group trades ideas and stories with fellow brewers as the hip-hop legends begin to build their own brewery from the ground up. The show recently won the award for “Best Episodic Short” at the Rome International Film Festival on Nov. 11.

Future Successors, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is devoted to bringing awareness and resources towards elements that defers underprivileged youth to reach their full potential of success.

For More Information:

https://atlantucky.com