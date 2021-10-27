Atlanta’s Second Self Brewery Announces New Lemon Pepper Wet Sour Beer

ATLANTA, Georgia – Second Self Beer Co. – the Atlanta craft beverage incubator behind award-winning beers and brands like Rudi’s Hard Seltzer and CBD-infused sparkling water Cirrus – announces a new beer in collaboration with Atlanta Influences Everything – Lemon Pepper Wet Sour (4.7% ABV). The Berliner Weisse is made with black pepper, white pepper, vanilla, lemon, meyer lemon puree & pineapple. This novel, flavor-packed beer will soft launch on Halloween – Sunday, October 31 – during Second Self’s Halloween Block Party and will then be available on draft at the brewery’s Westside taproom (1317 Logan Circle Northwest).

The standout brew is crafted with sweet, sour and citrusy flavors with a slightly peppery finish, and pairings include all things Atlanta. Fifty percent of all profit will benefit Atlanta Influences Everything’s Careers of Tomorrow Program, which aims to encourage young people in the Atlanta Public School System to explore the new careers emerging from the growth of the internet and social media.

“This bold beer is something really out-of-the-box and special for Second Self,” said Cofounder Jason Santamaria. “We are so excited to partner with such a great organization and give our customers something new and unique to Atlanta.”

Second Self’s family-friendly Halloween Block Party will be on Sunday, October 31 from 1-5pm. The brewery will be open to the public and welcoming guests to don their best costumes and enjoy a family-friendly block party celebration. In addition to the beer launch, the event will feature an outdoor beer tent, a Halloween Candy and Beer Pairing (preorder available here), live music from DJ Bill Black and freshly smoked BBQ from Bryan Furman BBQ. See here for additional details and to RSVP.

ABOUT SECOND SELF BEER COMPANY

Second Self’s Cofounders Jason Santamaria and Chris Doyle released their highly acclaimed beers to the public in fall 2014, and since then the brewery has expanded twice, with increases in production capabilities and growth into American markets across Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina. In 2020, Second Self became the first brewery in Georgia to be distributed in Puerto Rico. They launched El Velorio in Puerto Rico during the summer of 2020, La Fria in early 2021 and are looking forward to offering Havana Night in the near future. Second Self’s beers are all 100% vegan and brewed with fresh ingredients like blue ginger, lemongrass, lime and fresh guava (never dried ingredients or extracts), and their team has been inspired by a variety of beer styles, yielding their popular Thai Wheat, A.T.aLe, Havana Night, Game Night IPA and more. Their Westside brewery, located at 1317 Logan Circle NW, Atlanta, GA, is open to the public for tastings on Wednesday through Sunday, and event info can be found here. Second Self has been nationally recognized by The Wall Street Journal, Food & Wine, DRAFT Magazine, Beer Advocate, Fortune, Paste Magazine and many more.

ABOUT ATLANTA INFLUENCES EVERYTHING

Atlanta Influences Everything is a brand and a creative consultancy, focused on combining civic, corporate and cultural understanding to harness the influence of Atlanta culture to do good and connect communities.

https://secondselfbeer.com