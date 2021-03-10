Athletic Brewing Releases Trailblazer, Non-Alc Pink Boots Society Collaboration Beer

100 percent of Proceeds Donated to Pink Boots Society in Support of their Work Educating and Advancing the Careers of Women in the Brewing Industry

Trailblazer is the Second 2021 Athletic Brewing Limited Release Inspired by Team Members

STRATFORD, CT AND SAN DIEGO, CA – The month of March marks Women’s History Month, and in the craft brewing community, the annual Pink Boots Collaboration Fermentation Day on March 8th on International Women’s Day. As a part of the celebration, Athletic Brewing Company will release “Trailblazer,” its newest limited edition nonalcoholic beer.

Inspired by Athletic’s San Diego-based brewer Cara Wilson, Trailblazer features the 2021 Pink Boots Hop Blend of Ahtanum®, Cashmere, Citra®, Loral®, and Sabro® hops, which creates a blend of tropical, herbal, citrus & woody aromatic qualities. The beer has a crisp peach nose that carries cairns of citrus and florals, and peaks at a whole new elevation of hops while the descent is smooth and at times bitter, a true taste of success on a trail hard-traveled. Trailblazer is Athletic Brewing’s toast to those who’ve traveled it before, women who’ve forged the path in the beer industry, and those who will join the industry in the future.

“I can’t say that I wasn’t nervous because this was my first experience creating a recipe. We really thought that a hoppy lager would do well and it was something we hadn’t done before,” said Wilson. “I lived a life without compromise even before joining Athletic Brewing, and this Pink Boots collaboration project helped me realize that. As a former wildland firefighter, working in a male-dominated industry like brewing doesn’t intimidate me. I enjoy jobs that keep me physically active, that include problem-solving, and being part of a team. It doesn’t matter how you identify or how people think you should live your life, being a trailblazer is about being authentically you and forging your own path.“

Athletic Brewing is committed to fostering and inspiring greater diversity and inclusion in the craft beer industry. Under the leadership of co-founders Bill Shufelt and John Walker that effort has begun inside the company. Trailblazer follows the release of Soul Sour, which was inspired by two team members in honor of Black History Month.

“Inspiration can come from anywhere and at Athletic we seek to stoke the creativity of all our team members,” said Athletic Brewing co-founder John Walker. “Cara cares deeply about her career and about the advancement of other women in the industry. Her concept for Trailblazer epitomizes the Pink Boots Society’s effort to open up new opportunities for women in every facet of the industry.”

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Pink Boots Society which seeks to inspire, educate and elevate women in the fermented/alcoholic beverage industry.

“We are very excited about this beer in so many ways. Now that we are open to all types of fermentation, it is great being able to include a nonalcoholic beer – especially from a partner so big and wonderful as Athletic,” said Amy Spackman, Pink Boots Society San Diego Chapter Leader. “It is especially cool to have Cara working on this project, being a trailblazer herself, and inspiring this brew. That’s exactly what we aim for through Pink Boots: making sure our members feel empowered through education and experience to be able to lead and make a difference in this industry”, she added.

The Pink Boots Society is made up of women who own breweries, brew beer, design beers, serve beer and write about beer. The Pink Boots Society views education as critical to its members and the organization offers seminar, programs and educational scholarships.

In addition to their efforts to support beer industry organizations like Pink Boots Society and Beer Kulture that are fueling justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion in brewing, Athletic Brewing proudly donates two percent of all sales to trail and park cleanups through their “Two for the Trails” program, and an additional one percent of sales to non-profit organizations who are breaking barriers in communities worldwide, with a particular focus on transforming representation, opportunity, and inclusion in the craft brewing industry. Athletic expects to contribute more than $500,000 to impact initiatives across the nation this year.

About Athletic Brewing

International Beer Challenge 2020 “Brewer of the Year North America”, Athletic Brewing Company is reimagining beer for the modern, active adult. Their great-tasting athletic craft brews let you enjoy the refreshing taste of craft beer, without the alcohol or the hangover. You can enjoy them anytime, anywhere, and still be healthy, active, and at your best; it’s the very reason they started brewing them in the first place. With custom breweries on the East and West coasts, their lineup has earned accolades throughout the industry, even against full-strength beers, including the 2020 World Beer Award Gold medal for Run Wild. To top it all off, as part of the Athletic Brewing “Two for the Trails” initiative, 2% of all sales are donated to causes and organizations that support healthy, outdoor, active living.

Whether you’ve decided to cut alcohol out of your life for good, for a night, or for just one drink, Athletic Brewing Company provides an option without compromises that you’re guaranteed to enjoy.