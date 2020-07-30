Athletic Brewing Releases Limited Edition Non-Alcoholic “Closer By The Mile” IPA

STRATFORD, Conn. — Although the Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is reimagining to a virtual experience in 2020, the organization’s fundraising efforts to beat cancer never stops. To support the campaign to raise funds for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Dana-Farber), America’s first solely non-alcoholic brewer and PMC partner, Athletic Brewing, is releasing a “Closer by the Mile” brew to all PMC riders plus beer lovers in Massachusetts. Athletic will donate all proceeds from “Closer by the Mile” to the organization’s 2020 fundraising efforts.

Closer by the Mile is a very hop-forward IPA. It features a Vienna malt profile, tons of hop character and aroma. PMC riders and beer lovers can expect notes of blueberry and tropical fruit generated from Mosaic and specialty hops, but none of the alcohol that could affect their training for this year’s reimagined PMC.

“Cancer doesn’t stop for a pandemic and neither does the passion that PMC riders bring to the effort to fund a cure for cancer. We couldn’t be prouder to offer Closer by the Mile because cancer must be beat,” said Athletic founder Bill Shufelt.

“As we prepare for PMC 2020 Reimagined, we are thankful for the continued support from Athletic Brewing,” said Glynn Hawley, Director of Provisions & Logistics at the PMC. “Athletic remains committed to our shared mission to support Dana-Farber in the fight against cancer, which is more important than ever. We can’t wait to enjoy a “Closer by the Mile” brew during PMC 2020 Reimagined.”

This year is Athletic Brewing’s second year as a PMC partner. In 2019, Shufelt and the Athletic team served the brewery’s revolutionary non-alcoholic Upside Down Golden Ale, Run Wild IPA and Cerveza Atletica at the end of each day during PMC weekend. Beginning the July 15, PMC riders can purchase Closer by the Mile at AthleticBrewing.com through an exclusive link provided by the PMC. Athletic will ship Closer by the Mile directly to the rider’s home. For all beers lovers in the PMC’s home state of Massachusetts, Athletic Brewing, in partnership with Night Shift Distributing, will release Closer by the Mile to retail locations beginning July 21.

About the Pan-Mass Challenge

The Pan-Mass Challenge (PMC) is a bike-a-thon that today raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The 41st PMC will take place on August 1, 2020. The PMC was founded in 1980 by Billy Starr, who remains the event’s executive director, an annual cyclist and a fundraiser. The PMC has since raised $717 million for adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute through the Jimmy Fund. The event donates 100% of every rider-raised dollar directly to the cause, generating 57% of the Jimmy Fund’s annual revenue as Dana-Farber’s single largest contributor. The PMC has successfully melded support from committed cyclists, volunteers, corporate sponsors and individual contributors, all of which are essential to the PMC’s goal and model: to attain maximum fundraising efficiency while increasing its annual gift. The PMC’s hope and aspiration is to provide Dana-Farber’s doctors and researchers with the necessary resources to discover cures for all cancers. For more information on the Pan-Mass Challenge, visit pmc.org.

About Athletic Brewing

We’re beer lovers at heart. But we also love being healthy, active, and at our best. These conflicting passions created an internal struggle. Why couldn’t these loves live in harmony? Yes, there was non-alcoholic beer – but we’re lovers of great tasting beer. Maybe it just wasn’t possible, but we had to give it a try. A few years and hundreds of recipes later, Athletic Brewing Company was born – the first brewery fully devoted to the production of non-alcoholic craft beer in the US. We craft our innovative recipes using only pure, all-natural ingredients in small batches at our custom breweries on the East and West Coasts. Our intricate process lets you enjoy the refreshing taste of craft beer without the alcohol. So whether you’ve decided to cut alcohol out of your life for good, for a night, or for just one drink, Athletic Brewing Company provides an option without compromise.