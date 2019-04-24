Athletic Brewing Company to Sponsor AVP Pro Beach Volleyball Tour

STRATFORD, Conn. – Athletic Brewing Company is proud to announce that they have partnered with the AVP (Association of Volleyball Professionals) Pro Tour to sponsor five tournaments nationwide this season. With 35 years of experience bringing the highest level of volleyball to their fans, Athletic is excited to now offer them the highest level of refreshment. The only thing better than having a frosty beer on the beach while watching a great match? Still feeling great and hydrated after.

Look for the Athletic Brewing Company tent at Huntington Beach (May 3-5), Austin (May 17-19), New York (June 7-9), Manhattan Beach (Aug 16-18), and Chicago (Aug 30-Sep 1). Watching live on Amazon Prime Video? Athletic is readily available nationwide offering free shipping of their beers via e-commerce and a store finder for their local retail partners.

Athletic Brewing’s craft non-alcoholic beers are the perfect match day refreshment for both players and fans alike. Made from four all-natural ingredients and all organic grains, the beers are high in potassium, calcium, magnesium and have naturally occurring electrolytes. At only 50-70 calories, they won’t derail your performance, enjoyment, or hydration.

Upside Dawn non-alcoholic golden ale is a clean, balanced and refreshing ale brewed to the golden style. It has subtle aromas that are both floral and earthy. It is only 50 calories and is made from all organic grains.

Run Wild non-alcoholic IPA is the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. It pairs perfectly with summer meals and is 70 calories, also containing only all organic grains.

Both flagship offerings are handcrafted by award-winning head brewer John Walker in Athletic Brewing Company’s new state-of-the-art brewery in Stratford, CT. After an enthusiastic reception from craft beer lovers in their tap room and throughout the Northeast at athletic events of all kinds from local 5K’s to ultramarathons, Athletic hopes to reach healthy and active beer lovers nationwide through its partnership with AVP. Their craft beverages fill a large void for consumers who do not want to deal with the side effects of alcohol and wish to maintain a clear head for any number of mindful and healthy reasons, who also want high-quality and the authentic taste of craft beer. For decades, non-alcoholic beers have not offered drinkers either the quality or flavor that they are thirsting for.

About Athletic Brewing Company

Athletic Brewing Company is on a mission to smash the stigma of non-alcoholic beer in America. We brew meticulously crafted recipes in our own brewery, using pure, all-natural ingredients that let you enjoy the refreshing taste of craft beer without suffering the negative side effects of alcohol. So, whether you’ve decided to cut alcohol out of your life for good, for a night, or just for a drink, Athletic Brewing provides an option without compromises.

About AVP

Established in 1983 and currently headquartered in Southern California, the AVP (Association of Volleyball Professionals) is the world’s premier beach volleyball organization. The AVP today is comprised of four divisions: AVP Academy, AVPNext, the AVP Pro Tour, AVP America and their non-profit 501(c)3 organization, AVPFirst. With a 36-year rich history in creating, staging, and marketing some of the most innovative and engaging sporting events in North America, the AVP has successfully developed an annual circuit that is not just a sporting event, but a lifestyle as well. The AVP has been the home of some of the most respected athletes in professional sports, including: gold medalists Karch Kiraly, Kent Steffes, Misty May-Treanor, Kerri Walsh-Jennings, Todd Rogers, Dain Blanton and Phil Dalhausser. For more information, please visit www.AVP.com.