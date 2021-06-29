Athletic Brewing Company Launches New Mix Pack for July Fourth Celebrations

STRATFORD, CT AND SAN DIEGO, CA – Just in time for a “reopened” Fourth of July, Athletic Brewing Company, the leading nonalcoholic brewer in the U.S., is launching a new mix pack from the Land-of-Alcohol Free award-winning beers.

After last year’s Independence Day was stifled by the pandemic, Athletic wants to help its community gather with friends and family and celebrate with its delicious craft beer that just happens to be nonalcoholic. The only brewer in America to own two nonalcoholic breweries, Athletic is rolling out the new offering just in time to toast Independence Day celebrations. The mix pack includes Run Wild, Free Wave, and Cerveza Atletica to fuel a growing number of drinkers who want a beer, but don’t want to be weighed down by the effects of alcohol.

In 2020, the nonalcoholic craft beer market was up over 300 percent (Nielsen) with Athletic Brewing up over 500 percent holding a 47 percent share nationwide. The total nonalcoholic beer market in the U.S. was up 38 percent in 2020, expanding to $184 million from $132 million in 2019.

“The Fourth of July is a special holiday every year, but this one in particular,” said Athletic Brewing Co-Founder Bill Shufelt. “We’re all celebrating freedom, and this year we’re doing it with a little extra enthusiasm. Athletic wants to help reward and fuel that spirit with our new mix pack of great-tasting, high-quality nonalcoholic beers. They carry the Athletic imprint: perfect for summer, won’t drag you down, and helping contribute to healthy, balanced lifestyles.”

Gathered on the golf course, surfing at the beach, or getting in that Fourth of July hike before firing up the grill, Athletic has you covered with this mixed pack that includes a six-pack of three different styles, and a pair of Athletic Goodr sunglasses for $49.99. Drinkers can order online via athleticbrewing.com and have it delivered to their front doors just in time to kick-off Summer festivities.

Free Wave Hazy IPA was named Supreme Beer of the Competition (alcoholic and nonalcoholic) and Best No & Low Alcohol Beer by the International Beer Challenge (IBC) 2020 and won a Gold Medal at the 2019 US Open Beer Championship. Loaded with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops, it is a medium-bodied IPA and features a softer and simpler cloudy wheat body with notes of orange blossoms, citrus, and wheat, at only 70 calories.

Named Best of Craft Beers and gold winner at the U.S. Open Beer Championship, Run Wild is the ultimate sessionable IPA for craft beer lovers. Brewed with a blend of five Northwest hops, it has an approachable bitterness to balance the specialty malt body. Always refreshing and only 70 calories as well.

Finally, Cerveza Atletica, a refreshing Mexican Light Copper Lager, is made with summertime in mind. A unique blend of Premium Vienna and Munich malts provide a rich copper hue with an aroma and flavor of delicate bread crust that is balanced with light spicy and floral notes from the noble hop, German Hersbrucker. At only 60 calories, it is the perfect style to enjoy during the warmer summer months.

These three styles are among the high-quality brews made from clean ingredients, embracing the same healthy lifestyle its consumers do. With an ever-changing roster of offerings, Athletic is among the most innovative brewers in the country, and at the head of its class.

Athletic Brewing, named by Fast Company Magazine as one of the “World’s Most Innovative” companies in 2020, remains uniquely positioned for a post-COVID world, claiming the only true e-commerce platform in the beer world coming into the crisis. Athletic Brewing surpassed its 2019 brewing levels by May of last year and its sales were up 500 percent year-over-year. In just its third year of operation, the company outgrew the 12,000 barrel capacity of its brewery headquartered in Connecticut and expanded its capacity by adding 125,000 barrels at its new San Diego facility.

Athletic Brewing proudly donates two percent of all sales to trail and park cleanups through their “Two for the Trails” program and has already contributed more than $500,000 to this program and other charities across the nation this year.

About Athletic Brewing

International Beer Challenge 2020 “Brewer of the Year North America”, Athletic Brewing Company is reimagining beer for the modern, active adult. Their great-tasting athletic craft brews let you enjoy the refreshing taste of craft beer, without the alcohol or the hangover. You can enjoy them anytime, anywhere, and still be healthy, active, and at your best; it’s the very reason they started brewing them in the first place. With custom breweries on the East and West coasts, their lineup has earned accolades throughout the industry, even against full-strength beers, including the 2020 World Beer Award Gold medal for Run Wild. To top it all off, as part of the Athletic Brewing “Two for the Trails” initiative, 2% of all sales are donated to causes and organizations that support healthy, outdoor, active living.

Whether you’ve decided to cut alcohol out of your life for good, for a night, or for just one drink, Athletic Brewing Company provides an option without compromises that you’re guaranteed to enjoy.

