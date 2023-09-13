Asher’s Chocolate Co. And Conshohocken Brewing Company Launch Limited-Edition Chocolate Peanut Butter Ale

SOUDERTON, Penn.— Asher’s Chocolate Co., the award-winning, family-owned leading manufacturer of premium chocolate and confectionery products, and Conshohocken Brewing Co. announce the launch of a limited-edition Chocolate Peanut Butter Autumn Ale.

Crafted with Asher’s exquisite chocolate, premium peanuts, flavorful pumpkin, delicate vanilla, and a touch of lactose, this beer presents a robust and distinctive taste, boasting an ABV of 6.5%. Indulge in the Autumn Ale experience at the Conshohocken Brewing Pop-Up Beer Garden located at Asher’s Chocolate Co. in Souderton or visit any of the four Conshohocken Brewing destinations (Conshohocken, King of Prussia, Phoenixville, Bridgeport). For those in Pennsylvania, the option to purchase the limited release beer is also available online at ConshyExpress.com.

“We are thrilled to partner with Conshohocken Brewing for this collaboration. The classic pairing of chocolate and peanut butter is universally adored, and we are eagerly anticipating the blend of flavors in this one-of-a-kind beer,” expressed Chester Asher, the Marketing Director at Asher’s Chocolate Co. “What truly makes this collaboration special is our ability to innovatively come together and contribute to our community in a meaningful way.”

In the spirit of community commitment, a portion of the proceeds from this limited release collaboration beer will benefit pediatric cancer research.

“It was great to see that our fans were as excited about the first collab as we were, and we’re confident they’re going to love this just as much” noted William Livingston, Brand Director at Conshohocken Brewing Co. “Ultimately, this is what makes the brewing industry so rewarding; meeting new people and sharing a passion and enthusiasm for what you’re doing, all while making a positive impact.”

About Asher’s Chocolate Co.

Asher’s Chocolate Co. is one of the oldest continuously family owned and operated candy manufacturers in the industry, making fine chocolates since 1892. Producing more than eight million pounds of candy annually, Asher’s confections are sold in all 50 U.S. states, throughout Canada, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean and in select overseas markets.

About Conshohocken Brewing Company

Founded in 2014, Conshohocken Brewing Co.’s award winning beers can be found at beer retailers throughout PA, NJ and Delaware. In addition, Conshohocken Brewing operates four locations throughout the Greater Philadelphia region: Conshy Tap Room in Conshohocken, KOP Tap Room in King of Prussia, Puddlers Kitchen & Tap in Bridgeport and Rec Room in Phoenixville.

For More Information:

https://www.conshohockenbrewing.com/