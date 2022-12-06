Asahi Super Dry 0.0% Hits International Markets

Asahi Europe & International has announced the launch of its alcohol-free beer, Asahi Super Dry 0.0%, in the UK, Ireland, Australia, France, Sweden, USA, Canada. Asahi Super Dry 0.0% offers consumers an alcohol-free version of the super-premium brand, Asahi Super Dry. Consumers can expect the exact same signature crisp, refreshing, super dry taste that has led Asahi Dry to be the number one selling beer in Japan.

In 1987, Asahi Super Dry launched introducing the world to a new “super dry” taste redefining the category. Now, this revolution is happening again as Asahi introduces the same super-dry taste to the world, but now alcohol-free. Asahi’s Master Brewers have combined pioneering Japanese brewing techniques with the finest barley, maize, hops, and yeast available. The base recipe of Asahi Super Dry is taken through a process of de-alcoholisation to create the finished beer at 0.0% ABV, delivering a super-premium alcohol-free beer that matches the promise of the original to go Beyond Expected. This promise brought about the creation of the world’s first super-dry alcohol-free beer, inspiring beer drinkers to step outside their norm and discover a true taste of modern Japan by blending tradition and innovation.

The launch is yet another step towards Asahi Europe & International’s Legacy 2030 ambition that 20% of their portfolio will comprise of alcohol-free products by the end of the decade, offering consumers more choice that suits different consumption patterns alongside prioritising more sustainable production, packaging methods and alcohol-free options. Supporting this, Asahi conducted independent research which revealed consumers are looking for premium alcohol-free alternatives that do not compromise on taste. Wellbeing and health also played a key factor in people’s decision to reach for alcohol-free alternatives with 62% citing it made them feel healthier generally and over a third of respondents listed working to a longer-term fitness goal as their driver.

Asahi Super Dry 0.0% will initially be available to buy across the UK and Ireland from January 2023, Australia, France, Sweden, USA and Canada from March 2023, and New Zealand from April 2023.Following the exclusive launch listing, the premium alcohol-free brand will then be rolled out across multiple on and off trade locations.

The unveiling of Asahi Super Dry 0.0% is part of an international roll out across eight markets over the next 12 months. The beer will be available in bars and restaurants globally, and sold individually and in multipacks of x6, x24 330ml bottles, and x4, x6, x24 330ml cans and will be distinguishable in-store from its master brand, Asahi Super Dry, by its prominent silver and blue branding.

A global marketing campaign to support the launch is set to roll out across digital and social channels to coincide with the launch date, as Asahi continues to build a global super-premium brand building on influences of modern Japan. The campaign will focus on a 15-second digital film, out-of-home and visibility in on and off premise venues.

Richard Ingram, Asahi Europe & International Global Brands Director, said: “This latest product development has been driven by our customers who are keen to moderate their alcohol intake as they pursue a more balanced lifestyle, without sacrificing the premium taste of their favourite beer.

“Asahi Super Dry 0.0% will be instantly recognisable as it is crafted with the exact same base recipe and ingredients to match the flavour profile of its signature beer. Only after the characteristic aroma and taste of Asahi Super Dry has been fully developed, is the alcohol gently removed to deliver the crisp, refreshing super dry taste.

“Asahi Super Dry has become widely recognised across markets for its unique crisp, refreshing super dry taste and flavour. As demand for alcohol-free alternatives grows, we’re seeing more people seek out beer alternatives that don’t compromise on taste or quality. Through extensive research and trials, Asahi Super Dry 0.0% has created an elevated option that stands above mainstream brands.”

Alongside this launch Asahi Super Dry is increasing its global appeal through its recently announced global partnership in August with City Football Group, including Premier League Champions Manchester City. It is also the official beer of Rugby World Cup 2023 where Asahi Super Dry and Asahi Super Dry 0.0% will be served at all tournament venues across France, spanning 48 matches in 9 cities. Both of these global sporting partnerships play a key role in the ambition of Asahi Europe & International to expand the sales of their Global Premium Brand Asahi Super Dry including the new 0.0% variant while elevating the fan experience, live in stadiums or at home.

