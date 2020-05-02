As the Bar and Restaurant Industry Reels from the Pandemic, Braxton Brewing Does What It Can to Help

COVINGTON, KY. – Braxton Brewing Co. announced today that its Employee Relief Fund will be distributed after over a month of gathering generous contributions. Amidst the current pandemic and the fall of many establishments across the bar and restaurant industry, the local brewery is determined to bring hope back to its local community. In partnership with The Center for Great Neighborhoods, The Braxton Family Relief Fund, which has been supported by hundreds of customers, alongside matching donations from partners and supporters, such as Stagnaro Distributing, the Northern Kentucky Homebrewers Guild, Scott Dorsey, Adam Weber and Michael Stich, amounts to nearly $25,000 – all of which will be returned to Braxton Brewing employees affected by the health crisis.

With the economic strain caused by the Coronavirus, Braxton Brewing heartbreakingly furloughed many of the employees that worked to help make the brewery what it is today. In an effort to minimize the impact of that decision, the brand made quick movement. Braxton opened up their cellar to release Dark Charge, an imperial stout the company usually releases just one day a year for a 14-hour celebration. From that release, proceeds went towards a relief fund for Braxton’s recently unemployed. In addition to these initial funds, partners like Stagnaro Distributing, The Northern Kentucky Homebrewers Guild, Scott Dorsey, Adam Weber and Michael Stich came alongside Braxton’s cause and contributed to the now nearly $25,000 Braxton Family Relief Fund.

“Our team is single handedly the most important part of our growing company. The toughest decision we ever had to make was to furlough a vast majority of them,” said Braxton’s CEO Jake Rouse. “The support from hundreds of customers throughout this trying time has completely reaffirmed our belief in that what we’re doing truly matters to this community. The matching grants from Stagnaro Distributing, the Northern Kentucky Homebrewers Guild, Scott Dorsey, Adam Weber, and Michael Stich allow us to make a significant impact on the lives of our team members.”

To date, the Braxton Family Relief Fund has enabled the brewery to offer direct payments to affected employees and continue to provide health insurance for all affected employees through May. The fund was created in conjunction with the Center for Great Neighborhoods – a 501(c)3 Non-profit who’s mission serves to better the City of Covington.

