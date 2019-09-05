Artisanal Imports Signs with Craft Republic for Missouri Distribution

ST. LOUIS – Artisanal Imports announces that it has signed with Craft Republic to handle distribution of its beer and cider portfolio in the great state of Missouri.

Effective immediately, all beer and cider that were previously distributed by Major Brands are now being distributed by Craft Republic. Notable brands include Tripel Karmeliet and Kwak by Brouwerij Bosteels, the La Trappe line, TROOPER by Robinsons Brewery, Cuvée des Jacobins by Brouwerij Omer Vander Ghinste and Veltins Pilsner.

New additions are also being introduced such as Grevensteiner by Veltins, the popular unfiltered Kellerbier brewed in Germany.

Headquartered in St. Louis, Craft Republic aims to provide market access to innovative and quality-focused craft beverage brands throughout Missouri. “Rarely in the world of beer distribution do you get to add a wealth of amazing world-class brands at one time,” says Brian Dix, owner of Craft Republic. “This is exactly what we have done with the addition of Artisanal Imports. We can’t wait to explore this portfolio and work with such a knowledgeable team!”

Heyward Gualandi, regional sales manager for Artisanal Imports says: “We’re very excited to work with Craft Republic to bring our portfolio of world-class imports and American craft brands to thirsty Missourians from St. Louis to Kansas City. Their craft-savvy team provides great service and expertise to market leaders and craft influencers, which will provide many new entry points for our products.”

For a complete list of brands offered by Artisanal Imports, please visit their website. Interested in selling Artisanal Imports brands in your retail store, bar or restaurant? Interested in becoming a distribution partner for Artisanal Imports? Please contact Michael Stephens with interest.

About Craft Republic

Craft Republic is a St. Louis, Missouri-based distributorship that aims to provide market access to innovative and quality-focused craft beverage brands. Its team prioritizes continuous learning and customer education on its brands and the industry along with responsive, accountable customer service in order to build lasting relationships. Learn more at OurCraftRepublic.com.

About Artisanal Imports

Artisanal Imports is an importer of specialty beers from England, Germany, Belgium and beyond. Our portfolio of fine ales and lagers is broad and represents a wide range of beer styles, but it is not our mission to collect every small brewery across Europe. We believe in working in full partnership with our breweries and are careful to select beers that are high quality and interesting but that do not overlap one to the next. The company also represents a growing portfolio of U.S. based breweries and cideries to assist with national sales growth. For more information on Artisanal Imports, please visit artisanalimports.com, or the company’s social media sites: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.