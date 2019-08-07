Artifact Cider Project to Open Taproom on August 8

FLORENCE, Mass. — Artifact Cider Project is thrilled to announce the opening of its taproom in Florence, Massachusetts. Located on-site at its state-of-the-art production cellar, Artifact’s taproom represents an exciting opportunity for the craft cider company to share its forward-looking approach to cidermaking. The taproom’s opening weekend will take place on August 8, 9, 10, and 11.

Using local apples and innovative cidermaking practices, Artifact Cider Project makes craft ciders that value reinvention. Artifact is committed to helping sustain local orchards, especially in western Massachusetts, and chose the Pioneer Valley as its permanent home for the area’s proximity to its agricultural partners.

“Since we started Artifact, we have dreamed about having a space where we could share in our customers’ experiences with our ciders,” said Jake Mazar, one of Artifact’s co-founders. “We began in Springfield and it is particularly gratifying for us to be a permanent part of the area and community that has supported Artifact from the beginning.”

Artifact’s taproom is located just off of the Mass Central Rail Trail bike path that connects Florence to Northampton, Easthampton, Hadley, and Amherst. Bright and casual, the 850 square foot space has a seated capacity of 46 and overlooks Artifact’s production cellar. It will feature up to 14 tap lines with Artifact’s popular ciders, as well as special, unreleased cellar projects, cider punch, and occasional guest collaborations. Cans and bottles will also be available for customers to purchase.

Artifact is partnering with Wheelhouse, a farm-to-table caterer and food truck in Amherst, for the taproom food program. Wheelhouse makes fresh farm food, prepared from scratch, and is co-owned by Mazar. Wheelhouse will be providing a limited menu of seasonal flatbreads and snacks.

Artifact’s taproom is located at 34 N. Maple Street, Suite 15, Florence, MA 01062. Launching this taproom represents the realization of a longstanding dream for the company, which just celebrated its five year anniversary in June.

About Artifact Cider Project

Artifact Cider Project makes cider for the new Northeast. We produce craft cider in a variety of styles by respecting tradition, but refusing to let it limit us. Using local apples and innovative cidermaking practices, we create ciders that are as authentic, eclectic, and forward-looking as the region they come from. Artifact was founded in 2014 by Jake Mazar and Soham Bhatt and is based in Florence, Massachusetts.