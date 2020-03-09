Arbor Brewing Company Introduces Trail Lyte Beer

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Arbor Brewing Company has announced the release of its new Trail Lyte Raspberry Ale, a low calorie, craft beer targeted towards consumers with active lifestyles. The easy-to-drink, flavorful beer is the ideal post-activity refreshment.

Arbor Brewing Company focused not only on keeping the alcohol content and calorie count low, but also on keeping the carbs and sugars low. Trail Lyte boasts only 99 calories, 3g of carbs and 0g of sugar per 12oz can. At 4.3% ABV, the raspberry ale is light, crisp and refreshing, with bright flavors of red raspberries accented by additions of Lemondrop hops and hibiscus.

“Consumers are more aware of the nutritional aspects of what they drink, just as they are with what they eat,” said Mike Messink, co-owner of Arbor Brewing Company. “People are looking to balance a healthy, active lifestyle with the ability to enjoy a flavorful craft beer.”

Looking at current market trends, it is impossible to ignore the popularity and growth in seltzers, low-calorie beers, and “lifestyle” beers. For decades consumers have had the option to consume mega-breweries light-beer products, which lack the taste and flavor profiles of craft beer. Today, Arbor Brewing Company is focused on meeting consumer demand with better options.

“As craft brewers, we wanted to make a low-calorie, low-carb beer that isn’t artificially flavored,” said Jon Wagner, head brewer at Arbor Brewing Company. “Trail Lyte Raspberry Ale is a rosé inspired, rose-colored fruit beer made with raspberries, hibiscus and salt, with wonderful fruity aromas and the wholesomeness of beer.”

Trail Lyte Raspberry has been highly anticipated by a variety of Michigan retailers and will be available the week of March 9. To find a local retailer, visitwww.arborbrewing.com.

Embracing the active lifestyle target, Arbor Brewing Company is partnering with outdoor retailer REI to celebrate the launch of Trail Lyte on Tuesday, March 10 from 5 – 9 p.m. at Brakeman Beer Hall in downtown Detroit. The event will include: a raffle of REI and Arbor Brewing items, giveaways such a NUUN samples and Trail Lyte swag packages, demonstrations of REI’s Trail Run app, mountain bike gear demos, and an on-site shoe sizing and consults. The event is free and open to the public.

Trail Lyte is a refreshing post-activity drink and so Arbor Brewing is also sponsoring the Shamrock Race, on March 8, in Plymouth, Mich. and the Dances with Dirt extreme trail run on September 26, in Hell, Mich., as well as a number of other runs and outdoor events throughout the summer.

About Arbor Brewing Company

2020 marks Arbor Brewing Company’s 25th anniversary.Arbor Brewing Company has been a pioneer in the craft beer industry since opening the original Arbor Brewing Company Brewpub in downtown Ann Arbor, Mich. in July of 1995. The brand expanded in 2006 opening a production brewery and taproom in Ypsilanti, known as Corner Brewery, and most recently opened a Taproom in downtown Plymouth in June of 2019. Arbor was acquired by the Farm + Ferment group of companies in May of 2017. For more information, visitwww.arborbrewing.com.