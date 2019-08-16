Appalachian Mountain Brewery Strikes Licensing Agreement with Appalachian State University for Yosef Golden Ale

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University has entered into an agreement with Appalachian Mountain Brewery (AMB) to license AMB’s newest product, Yosef Golden Ale. The craft beer was created by AMB’s master brewer and co-founder Nathan Kelischek, a 2011 graduate of Appalachian.

“Appalachian is pleased to partner with Appalachian Mountain Brewery — and especially pleased to partner with Nathan — on this project,” said Appalachian Chancellor Sheri Everts. “Nathan’s commitment to the university and the High Country community has long been evident in the Boone area. With his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to the economic, environmental and social vitality of the region, he embodies what it means to be a Mountaineer.”

A portion of the wholesale proceeds of Yosef Golden Ale will support the A.R. Smith Department of Chemistry and Fermentation Sciences, which combines an innovative and intellectually challenging curriculum with scholarship and service and engagement opportunities that employ state-of-the-art technologies.

Kelischek describes Yosef Golden Ale as “a light ale that embodies the essence of mountain life.” The beer is sold in black cans featuring Appalachian’s block A logo and is available at AMB’s Boone location, as well as in restaurants, grocery stores and other alcohol-serving establishments throughout the North Carolina High Country.

Since AMB’s founding in 2013, Kelischek, along with senior marketing activation and business development director Danny Wilcox, has supported numerous academic, sustainability and charitable initiatives at Appalachian, from river clean up projects and charity events benefitting university programs, to internship opportunities for university students. Wilcox estimates the number of these projects to be in the hundreds.

“Yosef Golden Ale is a natural progression in AMB’s longstanding relationship with Appalachian State University,” Kelischek said. “This agreement is a win-win that will allow AMB to continue to support the university’s academic initiatives in an even more lasting and meaningful way. Our mission comes down to sustainability, community and philanthropy. These are values I have always held, and they are values shared by AMB and App State.”

AMB’s website describes the company’s focus as “building community relationships, sustainable business practices and supporting local nonprofits,” and adds, “We also really enjoy brewing great-tasting, award-winning beers and ciders.” Learn more at amb.beer/about.

About Appalachian’s A.R. Smith Department of Chemistry andFermentation Sciences

The A.R. Smith Department of Chemistry and FermentationSciences offers a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry, a Bachelor of Science in chemistry with eight different concentrations and an interdisciplinary Bachelor of Science degree in fermentation sciences. The department’s programs prepare students to attend graduate and professional schools, as well as for employment in the pharmaceutical and fermentation industries and other business sectors.Learn more at: chemistry.appstate.edu.

About the College of Arts and Sciences

The College of Arts and Sciences is home to 16 academic departments, one stand-alone academic program, two centers and one residential college. These units span the humanities and the social, mathematical and natural sciences. The College of Arts and Sciences aims to develop a distinctive identity built upon our university’s strengths, traditions and unique location. The college’s values lie not only in service to the university and local community, but through inspiring, training, educating and sustaining the development of its students as global citizens. There are approximately 6,100 student majors in the college. As the college is also largely responsible for implementing Appalachian’s general education curriculum, it is heavily involved in the education of all students at the university, including those pursuing majors in other colleges. Learn more at https://cas.appstate.edu.

About Appalachian State University

As the premier, public undergraduate institution in the state of North Carolina, Appalachian State University prepares students to lead purposeful lives as global citizens who understand and engage their responsibilities in creating a sustainable future for all. The AppalachianExperience promotes a spirit of inclusion that brings people together in inspiring ways to acquire and create knowledge, to grow holistically, to actwith passion and determination, and to embrace diversity and difference.Located in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Appalachian is one of 17 campuses in the University of North Carolina System. Appalachian enrolls more than 19,000 students, has a low student-to-faculty ratio and offers more than 150 undergraduate and graduate majors.