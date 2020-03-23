Appalachian Brewing Company Offering Craft Spirits, Full Food Menu and Beer for Takeout

Harrisburg, Pa. – As Pennsylvania restaurants and state stores close, Appalachian Brewing Company is opening its doors for craft spirits, food and beer carry out.

“We’re working to provide options for our loyal customers who love our food and beer as well as doing our best to retain and support as many of our employees as we can during this difficult time.” said Artie Tafoya, Appalachian Brewing Company’s Chief Operations Officer, on the decision to continue to offer carry out.

ABC locations in Harrisburg, Lititz, Mechanicsburg and Gettysburg Steinwehr Avenue will be open for takeout food and beer daily from 12 – 8 p.m., while locations in Shippensburg and on Presidential Circle in Gettysburg will offer daily carry out from 4 – 8 p.m.Appalachian Brewing Company of Mechanicsburg at 6462 Carlisle Pike will offer ABC Craft Spirits for $20 per bottle until further notice while supplies last.

Customers may place orders by phone from Appalachian Brewing Company’s full menu or from “specials” unique to each location. When stopping by, guests can also purchase growlers or crowlers to go, filled with their favorite draft beer, or six-packs of Appalachian Brewing Company’s flagship beers and craft sodas.

Each location can be contacted directly at the number provided below for placement of carry out orders or for additional beer and menu questions:

  • Battlefield Gettysburg (259 Steinwehr Avenue, Gettysburg, PA 17325) – (717) 334-2200
  • Gateway Gettysburg (70 Presidential Circle, Gettysburg, PA 17325) – (717) 398-2419
  • Harrisburg (50 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg, PA 17101) – (717) 221-1080
  • Lititz (55 N. Water Street, Lititz, PA 17543) – (717) 625-0300
  • Mechanicsburg (6462 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050) – (717) 795-4660
  • Shippensburg (15 West King Street, Shippensburg, PA 17257) – (717) 477-5944

About Appalachian Brewing Company

Appalachian Brewing Company is a privately-owned brew pub group with locations in Gettysburg, Harrisburg, Lititz, Mechanicsburg, and Shippensburg, Pa. Each location offers fresh, innovative cuisine to match Appalachian Brewing Company’s handcrafted beers and sodas, distributed throughout North America. Learn more at www.abcbrew.com.

