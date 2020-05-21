Anheuser-Busch’s Stella Artois Summer Solstice Lager to Launch at SocialEats in Santa Monica

LOS ANGELES – Taste this summer at its fullest with the debut of Stella Artois’ limited edition Summer Solstice lager at SocialEats in Santa Monica. Just in time to celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, the exclusive launch of Stella’s Summer Solstice Lager gives beer enthusiasts and Stella Artois loyalists a sip of Stella’s long awaited first-ever beer brewed especially for summer right in the heart of Santa Monica on the Third Street Promenade.

Solstice Lager is a delicious, full-flavored, refreshing golden lager made with 100% barley malt, European hops, subtle citrus notes and triple filtered for a smooth taste and a crisp finish.

Beginning Friday, May 22 through Monday, May 25 at SocialEats, guests can enjoy food pairing specials of the exclusive lager like Azule Taqueria’s Stella Solstice Siesta (1 Stella Solstice Lager, choice of 3 tacos, chips & quac for $14) and Pop!s Burgers & Shakesv’ Stella Solstice Lunch Box (1 Stella Solstice Lager, choice of Creekstone Beef or Impossible Foods Double Patty Burger, fries & house ketchup for $12) or Pop!s Barbecue Box (8 Creekstone Beef or Impossible Foods Patties, buns and toppings to grill and make your own for $22 – add a 6 pack of Summer Solstice for $12).

To honor military veterans and frontline workers who serve our communities, SocialEats will also provide a 50% veterans discount at participating restaurants, and FREE DELIVERY to hospitals within Santa Monica with 50% off online orders at www.ordersocialeats.com. Use promo code: INTHISTOGETHER (Order minimum $10 for delivery).

SocialEats is located at 1315 Third Street Promenade, Santa Monica, CA 90401. No-contact takeout, free local delivery and drive-thru/bike-thru available in the 3rd Court Alley. For more information on SocialEats visit www.thesocialeats.com and follow @eatdrinksocial on Instagram.

About SocialEats

SocialEats is a food discovery platform owned and operated by K2 Restaurants designed to bring individual culinary concepts together under one operational model. Launched in 2019 on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica, SocialEats houses 7 restaurants; Voltaggio STRFSH, Azule Taqueria, Supertoro, Street Noods, Petit Harvest, Adelaide Coffeebar and Pop!s Burgers & Shakes. Focused on providing approachable and accessible food options, SocialEats expands the food hall experience with its own local SocialEats Delivery service and online store allowing customers to combine menu items from all food concepts and more in one order for takeout or delivery at ORDERSOCIALEATS.com. Learn more at thesocialeats.com.

About K2 Restaurants

K2 Restaurants is a group of creative culinary storytellers who have a vision that aims to change the world. Launched in 2018 by hospitality veteran John Kolaski, K2 is headquartered in Los Angeles with operations across the United States. Focused on restaurant management agreements, licensing agreements and owning and operating its own restaurants, K2’s mission is to bring together the whimsical, the curious and the obsessive to incubate and operate restaurants that make them proud. Learn more at k2restaurants.com and follow @k2restaurants.