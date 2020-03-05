Anheuser-Busch’s Four Peaks Announces New Brew for the 2020 Baseball Season

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tempe-based Four Peaks Brewing Co. have teamed up to bring fans a brand new beer for the 2020 baseball season. Rattle On Red Ale—a smooth, toasty ballpark beer brewed to pair with peanuts, dogs, and dingers—debuted in Arizona this week and will be available at Diamondbacks games throughout the 2020 season.

“Diamondbacks fans know it better than anyone else: A good beer is an essential part of any ball game,” says Four Peaks founder and head brewer Andy Ingram. “We wanted to give them a beer that would take the fan experience to the next level whether they’re watching the D-Backs at home, at a bar, or at Chase Field.”

Rattle On is a 4.5% ABV, smooth, delightfully toasty ale brewed to enjoy while watching America’s pastime. The can features design elements from this year’s D-Backs jerseys as well as the team’s colors and iconic rattlesnake logo.

Four Peaks Brewing Co. and the Arizona Diamondbacks have been partners for years. Not only is Four Peaks beer available at food stations and kiosks throughout Chase Field, but the brewery also sponsors the Four Peaks Draft Room, a full-service restaurant overlooking right field that features the best selection of craft beer found in any MLB stadium. The brewery also runs the “Four Peaks, Four Seats” contest, giving fans a chance to win premium tickets to Diamondbacks home games by visiting local retailers.

“Rattle On is a truly collaborative effort between Four Peaks and the Diamondbacks,” Ingram says. “Every aspect of this beer—the recipe, the name, the label design—was decided in meetings at the brewery and the ballpark. We’re proud to work with the team to release a beer specifically designed for D-Backs fans, and we can’t wait for them to try it.”

Rattle On Red Ale is currently available in 15-packs of cans at select grocery and liquor stores throughout Arizona. Starting March 26—the D-backs’ home opener—it will also be found in specialty 16-ounce aluminum bottles throughout Chase Field.

To learn more about Rattle On Red Ale, visit fourpeaks.com/rattleon.

About Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Based in Tempe, Arizona, Four Peaks Brewing Co. has helped define craft beer in the Southwest since its founding in 1996. Our hometown pride and heritage are at the heart of our pubs in Tempe, Scottsdale and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Our brewers are committed to creating exceptional beers meant to be shared, and have 24 combined medals at the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup to show for it. Anchored by the flagship Kilt Lifter Scottish-style ale, Four Peaks brands are currently available in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Hawaii, Texas, California, Colorado, and Utah. Visit fourpeaks.com for more.