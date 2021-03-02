Anheuser-Busch to Return Budweiser Select to National Distribution

NEW YORK — Budweiser, America’s beer since 1876, today announced plans to support Budweiser Select at national distribution, after only being available to in-the-know St. Louis residents. The full-flavored, light lager’s national availability comes in response to a growing consumer demand for a lower calorie beer option without sacrificing the taste of a full-bodied beer.

Light on calories and heavy on taste, Budweiser Select has 99 calories per each 12-ounce serving, and features a crisp, refreshing taste you’d expect from Budweiser. Budweiser Select became an immediate fan favorite when it was released in 2005 and was the #2 ranked new food and beverage product by Information Resources Inc. (IRI), an independent consumer products research firm, in its first year of distribution. Budweiser Select is also one of St. Louis’s best kept secrets, with Bud Select having a higher per item rate of sale than Budweiser in that location.

“Budweiser Select is a staple in St. Louis, so we’re excited to bring it back to consumers across the country with a full national distribution,” said Monica Rustigi, VP of Marketing at Budweiser. “We found that Bud lovers are looking for more beer options that are lower in calories, but they don’t want to sacrifice taste when it comes to their beer. Reintroducing this fan favorite is just another way we’re continuing to innovate to meet the needs of our consumer.”

Budweiser Select’s taste is so close to Budweiser’s that consumers may think it’s too good to be true. That’s why the brand is releasing a humorous new TV and digital ad campaign, featuring a series of lie detector tests to dispel any doubt that Bud Select isn’t both full-flavored and light on calories. The launch of the campaign will also be paired with an MLB sponsorship , inclusive of a national media and XM radio buy as well as in-stadium signage with a focus on Opening Week and social media giveaways to keep Bud Select top of mind all season long. The MLB has long been a focus for Budweiser as a whole, and the Budweiser Select launch will further strengthen the relationship.

Budweiser Select has 99 calories, 3.1g carbs and a 4.3% ABV. Budweiser Select is available wherever Budweiser is sold and comes in 12oz bottles in a 6-pack and 12-pack, 12 oz cans in a 12-pack, 24-pack and 30 pack.

For more information on Budweiser Select, check out Budweiser.com or followTwitter,Instagram, and Facebook.

About Budweiser Select

Launched in 2005, Budweiser Select is a 99-calorie brew that tastes like the refreshing and full-flavored lager you can expect from Budweiser. Budweiser Select was the #2 ranked new food and beverage product in its first year of distribution. As a cult favorite in St. Louis since launch, the lower calorie lager returns to its national availability in response to growing consumer demand for a lower calorie beer option without sacrificing on taste.

About Budweiser

Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876 when company founder Adolphus Busch set out to create the United States’ first truly national beer brand – brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same family recipe used by five generations of Busch family brewmasters. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp and pure beer with blended layers of premium American and European hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods including “kraeusening” for natural carbonation and Beechwood aging, which results in unparalleled balance and character.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 100 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visitwww.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.