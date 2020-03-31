Anheuser-Busch to Redirect Sports & Entertainment Investments to Support Those On The Front Lines Of COVID-19

NEW YORK — Anheuser-Busch, the country’s largest sponsor of live sports and entertainment, has announced that it will redirect sports and entertainment investments to its non-profit partners to respond to the COVID-19 public health crisis. The company has a longstanding tradition of providing support to its neighbors and communities in their times of need throughout its more than 165 year history.

As part of a $5 million donation to the American Red Cross, Anheuser-Busch alongside its sports partners will identify available arenas and stadiums to be used for temporary blood drive centers. The company’s tour centers in Merrimack, NH, and St. Louis, MO, will also be made available to the Red Cross. As part of the donation, Anheuser-Busch will also donate media air time to the Red Cross in support of their public service announcements. To learn more about how to attend a blood drive, visit RedCross.org.

In addition, Anheuser-Busch announced earlier this week that it will use its supply and logistics network to begin producing and distributing bottles of hand sanitizer to accommodate the growing needs across the United States. The hand sanitizer will be utilized at Red Cross blood donation centers and to support emergency shelters for future relief efforts.

“COVID-19 has changed how we all live our lives, but it hasn’t changed Anheuser-Busch’s priorities and our commitments as an employer, a business partner and a corporate citizen,” said Michel Doukeris, CEO, Anheuser-Busch US. “While we can’t solve this crisis on our own, we are proud to do what we can to serve and support our communities in need and the heroes on the front lines, using our capabilities, our relationships, and our reach to do our part. We invite other companies to use their unique capabilities to join us in this effort, however they can, so that together we can make a difference.”

To bring hope and inspiration to the people of America who may be feeling isolated and scared during this difficult time, Budweiser created an emotional 60-second video that champions the best of the American spirit, called ‘One Team.’ The spot is a tribute honoring the everyday people of America who are rising above the call of duty to help in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis, from doctors and nurses working tirelessly around the clock to grocery store clerks working in today’s ‘new normal.’ The spot reminds us that we are all one team, and that America is at its best when its people come together to make an impact for their local communities. To watch the video and learn more about how you can help, go to Budweiser.com/OneTeam.

“Anheuser-Busch has been a longtime partner of the American Red Cross, helping identify new ways to use their resources when we need it most following natural disasters and other crises. We are currently experiencing an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations. In fact, about 7,000 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to COVID-19 concerns, resulting in some 220,000 fewer blood donations,” said Gail McGovern, President & CEO, American Red Cross. “We are grateful to Anheuser-Busch and their sports partners for supporting new blood drives to help us to maintain a much-needed supply for patients counting on lifesaving blood in the weeks and months to come.”

