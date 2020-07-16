Anheuser-Busch Launches Busch Light Apple Line Extension

NEW YORK — Today, Busch Beer marked a historic day in its 65-year history with the launch of Busch Light Apple, the first-ever flavor innovation for Busch Light. Busch Light Apple is a new light lager made with natural apple flavors available now in select states across the country for a limited time. The beer brewed for the Great Outdoors, Busch has innovated throughout its history—including the launch of Busch Light in 1989—but rarely through the introduction of new flavors, making the release of Busch Light Apple a truly landmark moment.

Busch Light is the fastest-growing brand in the value segment and one of the fastest-growing brands within all of beer in 2020*, with sales increasing significantly in the first half of the year. Now, the release of Busch Light Apple adds a true flavor innovation to the brand portfolio that will transport all who drink it to the place Busch fans love most—the great outdoors—and give them the opportunity to share on social media in ways they never could before.

“The development and launch of Busch Light Apple is one of the most significant moments in our brand’s 65-year history,” says Daniel Blake, VP of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. “We tested this flavor and knew immediately that our fans would love the crisp, refreshing taste. Our fans have had an incredible reaction to everything we’ve done this year, and with this limited-time run we know they’ll be moving quickly to try it before it’s out of the market.”

Busch Light announced its Apple flavor with a keynote address, delivered by brand spokesperson, Busch Guy. The keynote can be viewed here.

Busch also reimagined its website in a sleek new aesthetic. Furthermore, it is offering fans a special one-of-a-kind insurance program promotion on the new product, where Busch will award Busch Light Apple Beer Replacement Protection to the first 1,000 people who share a photo of their new Busch Light Apple with $10 dollars to use towards a replacement pack**.

The Busch Light Apple keynote is also supported by two TV ads, a 30-second corollary to the keynote address titled ‘Whispers of Busch Light Apple,’ and a 30-second ode to the new product, titled ‘Oh Yeah.’

Busch Light Apple is available for a limited time only in 12, 24 and 30 packs of 12oz cans, as well as 16oz cans in select states*** Fans can enter the Busch Light Apple Beer Replacement Protection program by posting a photo with their new Busch Light Apple and using #BuschProtection and #Contest. Fans can head to Busch.com/BuschLightApple to learn more.

* Source: IRI TUS MULC

**To be rewarded in the form of cash

***Busch Light Apple is available in ND, SD, NE, KS, MN, IA, MO, WI, IL, MI, IN, OH, KY, WV VA, PA, NY, OK, AR, TX, UT, FL

BUSCH LIGHT© APPLE BEER REPLACEMENT PROTECTION No Purchase Necessary. Open to US residents (excluding AL, AL, CA & TX residents) 21+. Begins 7/13/20 and ends 7/17/20, or until all prizes have been awarded, whichever comes first. See Official Rules at Busch.com/BuschLightApple for prizes & details. Msg & data rates apply. Void where prohibited.