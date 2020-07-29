Anheuser-Busch Launches Budweiser Zero Non-Alcoholic Beer in Collaboration with Dwyane Wade

NEW YORK — Budweiser, America’s iconic beer since 1876, today unveiled its first zero alcohol brew, Budweiser Zero. Developed and co-founded in partnership with NBA legend, entrepreneur and advocate, Dwyane Wade, this zero-sugar, 50 calorie beverage has the same refreshing, full-flavored taste you can expect from Budweiser with zero percent ABV.

The non-alcoholic/alcohol free beer category is a rapidly evolving industry with exciting growth opportunities. Budweiser has over a century of brewing heritage and a legacy of category-setting innovation that never uses artificial flavors, colors or dyes – making it a perfect brew to provide drinkers with the freedom of choice. Now beer’s most iconic brand is in the alcohol free game, bringing the category to new consumers nationwide.

“Over the past year, we have seen hundreds of new beverage options come to market, with non-alcoholic and alcohol free beverages quickly rising in popularity,” said Monica Rustgi, Vice President Marketing for Budweiser. “Budweiser has an incredible opportunity to propel this movement into mainstream culture by offering a product that doesn’t compromise on the quality and taste people have come to know and love from Budweiser, a brand they trust.”

Co-founder and longtime Budweiser partner Dwyane Wade helped define Budweiser Zero’s core attributes, including the design of the sleek packaging. Leveraging his ties to the sports world, Wade helped create Budweiser Zero with the athlete in mind: someone who wants the great taste of a Budweiser without the after-effects of alcohol, particularly while training or in season. In addition to people who live and breathe sports, Budweiser Zero is an elevated choice for those looking to maintain a balanced lifestyle and are looking for a beverage that won’t compromise that. Wade will also appear in advertising tied to the product in coming months.

“Budweiser has been a great partner of mine over the past two years and this was a natural next step,” said Dwyane Wade, Founding Partner, Budweiser Zero, entrepreneur, advocate. “I’m really excited to join Budweiser in bringing their first alcohol free beer to life. With sports making a return, this is timely as Bud Zero is a game changer by letting athletes enjoy the taste of a refreshing beer without impacting their mental and physical game.”

With roots in Budweiser’s ongoing responsible drinking platform, Drink Wiser, Budweiser Zero is committed to foster a culture of disciplined drinking behavior. Budweiser Zero is here for every moment that beer can be enjoyed responsibly and creating more options for those who prefer reduced alcoholic beverages.

Budweiser Zero is available in 12-pack 12oz cans and 16oz single cans, with the addition of 6-pack 12oz bottles coming in December 2020. Budweiser Zero is an alcohol free brew strictly for adults 21 years of age or older.

For more information on Budweiser Zero, check outBudweiser.com or follow @BudweiserUSA on Twitter,Instagram, and Facebook.

About Budweiser Zero

Launched in 2020, Budweiser Zero is a new zero alcohol, zero-sugar brew with refreshing, full-flavored taste you expect from Budweiser. The new brew is for fans who want to enjoy a beer, without the alcohol, for any occasion. With Budweiser Zero there is zero compromise on taste or experience, all with only 50 calories.

About Budweiser

Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876 when company founder Adolphus Busch set out to create the United States’ first truly national beer brand – brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same family recipe used by five generations of Busch family brewmasters. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp and pure beer with blended layers of premium American and European hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods including “kraeusening” for natural carbonation and Beechwood aging, which results in unparalleled balance and character.