Anheuser-Busch Launches ‘Bud Light: Certified Fresh’ Program to Replace Out of Code Beer in Bars and Restaurants, Where Legal

NEW YORK — As a continuation of their Open for Takeout program, Bud Light today announced “Bud Light: Certified Fresh,” an initiative designed to ensure that when people can safely leave their homes, they are greeted with the freshest tasting, highest quality Bud Light possible.

Restaurants and bar employees are facing real challenges, especially those that have had to close completely. As a company, Anheuser-Busch has made a multi-faceted commitment to support restaurant and bar workers. The company has contributed $1 million to the US Bartenders Guild’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program for its COVID-19 Relief and Response Program, and an additional $1 million to local and regional organizations that are supporting on-premise bar and restaurant workers.

Now, as many of these restaurants and bars are working to reopen, Bud Light is building on Anheuser-Busch’s commitment with “Bud Light: Certified Fresh,” which will provide assistance with draught and packaged beer that is past its ‘best before’ date.

Where legal, Bud Light and its wholesaler and distributor partners will replace any Bud Light that is past its ‘best before’ date at no cost, to ensure that the Bud Light they’re serving when it’s safe to reopen tastes as great as the day it was brewed.

Brendan Whitworth, Chief Sales Officer for Anheuser-Busch stated, “We take immense pride in the quality of our products. We also know that people are looking forward to safely enjoying that first beer out with friends. ‘Bud Light: Certified Fresh’ encompasses every aspect of our industry-leading quality assurance process and allows us to support the people behind bars and restaurants when they need it the most. When they reopen, they can welcome customers back with the best quality Bud Light.”

One of the company’s northeastern wholesaler partners, Steve Reale of Northern Eagle, shared, “Working in one of the hardest-hit regions of the country, I know that bars and restaurants are making necessary preparations to reopen when it’s safe to do so. When they do, we want them to be ready to serve their patrons with a full inventory of fresh tasting Bud Light.”

Anheuser-Busch applies an industry-leading quality assurance program, covering every step of the supply chain, from seed to sip. By sourcing only the finest ingredients, brewmasters carefully oversee every detail in the brewing process to ensure consistency, tasting every batch before it is packaged. Finally, over 100 different package quality checks are conducted before any product leaves any of our facilities. For information on Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch brewing processes, visit www.BudLight.com.

ABOUT BUD LIGHT

Introduced in 1982, Bud Light is a premium light lager with a superior drinkability that has made it the best-selling and most popular beer in the United States. Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment. For more information, visit BudLight.com.