Anheuser-Busch Launches Breckenridge Brewery Good Company Hard Seltzer Line

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — With 30 years of experience brewing approachable, well-balanced beers in Colorado, Breckenridge Brewery just released its first line of hard seltzers called Good Company. The new line offers five light and refreshing flavor options, each inspired by fruit found across Colorado, from the Western Slope to Rocky Ford.

Available in a 15-can variety pack, each Good Company pack contains three of the following flavors:

  • Apple + Pear
  • Black Cherry
  • Peach
  • Mountain Berry
  • Honeydew

“We pride ourselves on brewing refreshing, approachable beers that taste great no matter what you’re doing, whether relaxing on your patio or summiting a mountain – and we took that same approach when brewing our first ever seltzer: Good Company,” said Todd Usry, Breckenridge Brewery’s President. “Each flavor is light, refreshing and representative of Colorado’s iconic fruit harvest. Brewed to be enjoyed in good company, the 15-pack format also offers more cans and flavor varieties compared to other seltzers on the market.”

Good Company Hard Seltzers are available for purchase across Colorado. Each can of Good Company seltzer contains zero sugar, 5% ABV, 2g carbs or less and only 100 calories.

About Breckenridge Brewery

Breckenridge Brewery opened its doors in 1990 in the ski town of Breckenridge, Colorado. What started as a small brewpub has grown into one of the largest breweries in the U.S. The original brewery still serves its craft beer and delicious pub fare at high altitude. The production brewery outside of Denver sends beer to 49 states and offers tours, dining and a welcoming Colorado beer garden experience. With a focus on balanced, approachable, and interesting beer, the brewery’s portfolio contains classics like Vanilla Porter, Avalanche Amber Ale, Agave Wheat, Strawberry Sky, and Hop Peak IPA, along with a variety of specialty beers that include seasonals, barrel-aged beers, the Brewery Lane Series, and a nitrogen-charged canned series. Visit www.breckbrew.com for more information.

