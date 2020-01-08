Anheuser-Busch InBev Launches Four Peaks Brewing Co. Gilt Lifter Scottish Light Ale

TEMPE, Ariz. — Fans of Kilt Lifter, say hello to Gilt Lifter. Four Peaks Brewing Co., Arizona’s largest brewery, announced today the launch of Gilt Lifter Scottish Light Ale, a beer featuring all the bold, malty flavor of Kilt Lifter in a 99-calorie package.

“There are dozens of beers out there that claim to be “light” or low in calories, but they’re basically all versions of the same low-flavor beer,” says Andy Ingram, Four Peaks’ co-founder and head brewer. “Gilt Lifter is different. This isn’t just a watered-down version of Kilt Lifter; this is an entirely new recipe.”

Four Peaks’ brewers designed Gilt Lifter to fit within a beer style called ‘Scottish Light Ale,’ which is traditionally low in alcohol but high in malt character. The beer boasts smooth, toasty flavors but contains just 99 calories per 12-ounce serving.

“You don’t find many beers this drinkable with this much flavor,” Ingram says. “There’s a Scottish phrase I like: ‘Guid gear comes in sma’ bulk.’ It means ‘good things come in small packages,’ and it couldn’t be more appropriate for describing a beer like Gilt Lifter.”

Gilt Lifter will be available in 6-packs, in 15-packs, and on draft throughout Four Peaks’ distribution footprint. It will also be included inside special variety packs the brewery plans to launch later this year.

Based in Tempe, Arizona, Four Peaks Brewing Co. has helped define craft beer in the Southwest since its founding in 1996. Our hometown pride and heritage are at the heart of our pubs in Tempe, Scottsdale and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Our brewers are committed to creating exceptional beers meant to be shared, and have 24 combined medals at the Great American Beer Festival and World Beer Cup to show for it. Anchored by the flagship Kilt Lifter Scottish-style ale, Four Peaks brands are currently available in Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Hawaii, Texas, California, Colorado, and Utah. Visit fourpeaks.com for more.