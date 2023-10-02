Angry Horse Brewing Welcomes New Brewer Daniella Lopez

At Angry Horse Brewing, our love for brewing beer goes beyond a mere passion—it’s a burning obsession that drives us to create exceptional brews and share them with our community. We are more than just a craft brewery; we are a catalyst for revitalization, a force shaping our community, and a builder of connections, one beer at a time.

Angry Horse Brewing is not your average craft brewery. Nestled in the heart of Montebello, this small but mighty brewery has become a cherished fixture in the lives of local residents. Founded by Nathan and James McCusker in 2014 and opening in 2017, it quickly became apparent that this wasn’t just a place to grab a drink; it was a hub for community engagement and a testament to the power of local businesses.

From the beginning, Angry Horse Brewing has been committed to using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible, supporting neighboring farms and artisans. Their beers are a reflection of the community’s flavor, with unique brews inspired by local tastes and traditions.

Quality has always been at the forefront of Angry Horse Brewing’s mission. They have consistently strived to create the best-tasting beers, pushing the boundaries of traditional brewing techniques while respecting the fundamentals of the craft. Over the years, they’ve amassed a loyal following of beer enthusiasts who appreciate the attention to detail and creativity poured into each batch.

At Angry Horse, education is a major focus. With their “Beer Education Series,” serving on the Rio Hondo Fermentation Science Advisory Board, and now Nathan serving at the Education Chair for the Los Angeles Brewers Guild, they feel strongly about the continued education in beer both professionally and also for the community at large.

With a commitment to innovation, Angry Horse has produced a diverse range of beers that cater to the eclectic tastes of its community. Whether you prefer a hoppy IPA, a robust stout, or a refreshing seasonal ale, there’s something for everyone at Angry Horse.

As the brewery’s reputation continued to grow, Angry Horse recognized the need to bring fresh talent on board. Enter Danielle Lopez an accomplished brewer with a strong track record in the craft beer industry. Danielle brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for brewing, making them the perfect fit for Angry Horse’s mission.

Daniella has been in the industry for almost 9 years. She started at Sanctum Brewing where the team won a silver medal at the Great American Beer Fest for their Munich-Style Helles. From there she has continued in the professional brewing career at several other breweries. Her skills are all over the place, she likes to challenge herself and try to learn as much as she can and to continue to grow were needed. She loves to brew old school style beers. When not brewing, she is often cooking or baking, her other true love

Even with their growth, Angry Horse remains firmly committed to its community-centric ethos. They continue to host events that bring the neighborhood together, from live music nights to charity fundraisers. The brewery’s spacious and welcoming taproom is a gathering place for friends and neighbors, where stories are shared over pints of locally crafted beer.

Looking ahead, Angry Horse has ambitious plans to expand their reach while staying true to their roots. They aim to collaborate with more local businesses and support community initiatives that align with their values. The addition of Daniella is just the beginning of an exciting chapter in the brewery’s story.

Angry Horse has always been more than just a brewery; it’s a testament to the power of community and the craft of brewing. With the arrival of Daniella, the future looks brighter than ever for this beloved local institution. As they continue to craft exceptional beers that reflect the spirit of Montebello, Angry Horse remains a beacon of community pride and a place where good beer and good company are cherished in equal measure. Cheers to Angry Horse and their new brewer as they embark on this exciting journey together!

For More Information:

https://angryhorsebrewing.com/