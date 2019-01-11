Angry Horse Brewing Releases Purple AF and The Beast in Cans

MONTEBELLO, Calif. – January 11th marks another milestone moment for Angry Horse Brewing as we approach our second can release, with not one, but two different styles of beers. After last year’s excitement of the release of our taproom favorite, East LA IPA, we were torn on which of our other popular brews would be next. So, we decided on two!

Our Purple AF, is a 6.3% ABV, Saison inspired ale brewed with hibiscus flowers. It features spicy farmhouse notes that are mellowed out by its herbaceous fruitiness. As our brewer Nate Sewell puts it, “It’s a unique beer, that’s easy to drink and perfect for any occasion.” We personally like it as a cool refresher after one of our Fitness Club hikes.

The Beast, our Belgian Golden Strong Ale comes in at 8.5% ABV. It’s spicy and distinctive with a strong ester profile. The big fruity flavor and artfully balanced hop character opens up to warming alcoholic touch. It debuted as a limited edition at Los Angeles County Beer Week in 2017, but after many enthusiastic reviews and it being the obvious favorite out of our GABF line up, we’ve continued to brew it ever since.

“Both beers have been receiving such great feedback since we debuted them and have become staples in the taproom. It is exciting to be able to release them simultaneously in cans, since these styles in particular are something we know our followers will be thrilled about,” says President Nathan McCusker.

4-packs of 16 oz cans of each style will be sold out of the taproom and available for distribution in Los Angeles County.

About Angry Horse Brewing

Angry Horse Brewing opened its taproom in March of 2017 and is based out of Montebello, CA in Los Angeles County. Angry Horse prides itself on their classic, yet distinct flavors; embracing the old world of beer, through the lens of a new world approach. We strive to be a benefit corporation and purveyors of our community by embracing it and revitalizing it, through one independent craft beer at a time. To learn more about Angry Horse Brewing visit www.angryhorsebrewing.com