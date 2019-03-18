Angel City Brewery Launches Session Ale in Southern California

LOS ANGELES — After a successful draft launch this past winter, Angel City Brewery’s Sunbather Sour Session Ale is now available in cans starting this month, showing off new label design by Studio Number One. Sunbather will be offered year-round throughout Southern California in 6-packs in-store, as well as select bars and restaurants.

The DTLA-based brewery is no stranger to sours. Angel City has been brewing award-winning sours, like Batch 1500 and Strawberry Gose, for the last several years, even hosting Sour to the People Festival this past January to celebrate their extensive sour list. Sunbather is meant to serve as a sour ale for more sessionable occasions. To do this, the team experimented with a single-hop sour taproom-exclusive series, playing with different flavor profiles – including versions with Mosaic, Amarillo and Citra hops. The new cans are the latter version, Citra, which makes for a juicy, tart pale ale that finishes crisp and refreshing.

Sunbather uses a specific but relatively new brewing process known as kettle-souring. The brew team sours the wort (aka pre-beer) in the kettle before fermentation for a 72-hours process that delivers a balanced flavor profile. This creates a tart, but crisp session ale at 4.2 percent ABV. Sunbather is a versatile and low-calorie beer made not only for sour connoisseurs to enjoy, but for all beer lovers.

“Sunbather was inspired by the culture of SoCal summers,” said Angel City Brewery head brewer Layton Cutler. “We’ve had a blast experimenting with sours over the years, with different hop varieties, and we’re thrilled to see how much excitement has grown in the industry. We’re very pleased to get this version out in the world for fans to enjoy while soaking in the sun.”

Sunbather Session Sour Ale

Availability: Limited 12 oz. can, draft

Ingredients & Stats

Malt: 2-Row, wheat

Hops: Citra

ABV: 4.2 percent

IBU: 16

Description

Soak in the sour. Imbibe in the hops. Drink in the sun! Introducing Sunbather, a session sour ale dry hopped with Citra hops. The result is refreshingly tart and juicy. It is the perfect beer to enjoy while soaking up that California sun.

In celebration of the launch, Angel City Brewery will be hosting the Sunbather Summer festival, on April 28, from 12 p.m.-6 p.m. The event will be a full-on celebration of the Sunbather Session Sour Ale and the unofficial start of summer. It will also kick-off a three-part series of live music curated by Jam in the Van, the solar-powered mobile record studio that doubles as transit to pop-up shows at various venues and festivals, in addition to their popular YouTube Channel. The party will also feature local nosh and a chance to try out the brewery’s newly appointed beer garden, to, you guessed it: drink in the sun.

Angel City Brewery brews beer for the greater LA area and beyond at their Downtown based brewery in the heart of the Arts District. The Brewery’s Public House features a 19-tap bar that serves an ever-changing roster of classic and newly inspired beers, and is open seven days a week with a full calendar of events ranging from trivia nights to art shows, live music and festivals. The Public House is open Monday-Thursday, 4 p.m.–1 a.m., Friday 4 p.m.–2 a.m., Saturday 12 p.m.–2 a.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.–1 a.m.

About Angel City Brewery

LA is often viewed through a lens of Hollywood, glitz and glamour, but at Angel City we see things differently. Our mission is simple: to shine a light on the eclectic underbelly of what has been referred to as the other LA. Our home in the Downtown Arts District is the center of a cultural revival for the city’s most talented artists, musicians, hustlers and craftspeople. It is an LA that’s as creative as it is diverse, and our beer is no exception. Through our beers and hand-chosen partnerships we seek to bring the allure of the Arts District experience to greater LA and beyond. Find Angel City on draft or in 6-packs at bars, restaurants and retail locations throughout California. Visit the Brewery and Public House downtown for a brewery tour, tasting or weekly event, located at 216 Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Angel City Brewery is an A&S Brewing Collaborative brand, a subsidiary of the Boston Beer Company. Angel City Brewery is online at www.AngelCityBrewery.com, on Facebook and on Twitter.