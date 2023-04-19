Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s 2023 Legendary Boonville Beer Festival To Be Held on Saturday, April 29 at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds

BOONVILLE, Calif.— Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) will be hosting its annual Boonville Beer Festival on Saturday, April 29 at the Mendocino County Fairgrounds. Now in its 25th year, this legendary Northern California craft beer event has donated over $1.7 million to local charities.

Featuring more than 80 breweries, two live music stages, and a stellar lineup of local food vendors, the Boonville Beer Festival gates and taps will open at 1:00 pm and close at 5:00 pm. Tickets for this year’s event cost $55/person if purchased before April 29 and $65/person if purchased the day of (April 29). Designated driver tickets are $5/person. Tickets are only available for purchase online. This is a 21 and over event including designated drivers.

Saved by the Beer! Throwing it back to the 90s, this year’s Boonville Beer Festival theme celebrates a decade that smelled like Teen Spirit and tasted like Hot Pockets. Guests are encouraged to break out their best 90s threads and head to the Mendocino Redwoods to enjoy a full day of live music, local eats, and the state’s top craft beers.

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

Founded in 1987, Anderson Valley Brewing Company brews hand-crafted, authentic beers with balance, complexity, and an unwavering commitment to sustainably producing world-class beer. As the World’s First Solar Powered Brewery, AVBC leads the craft beer industry as pioneers in responsible brewing and innovators in environmental sustainability practices. Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is available in 40 states and at its taproom in Boonville, California.

For More Information:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/25th-annual-legendary-boonville-beer-festival-general-admission-tickets-428020529927