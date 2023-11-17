Anderson Valley Brewing Company Releases 2023 Huge Arker Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout

BOONVILLE, Calif.— Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) has officially released the 2023 limited-edition Huge Arker Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout. After a year of aging, Huge Arker has been loaded onto trucks and is making its way across the country to a store near you (probably).

If you happen to live in one of the seven states where this monstrous and surprisingly refined 15.5% imperial stout is banned, it’s time to start planning a road trip to get your hands on this special beer before it’s gone.

AVBC Huge Arker (ABV: 15.5%): The Huge Arker is a rich and complex beer. Aged in bourbon barrels for a minimum of 12 months until it fully matures, this extended barrel aging technique allows AVBC to create a liquid that’s nuanced, smooth and surprisingly drinkable. Its aroma conveys a deep roasted malt backbone, with burnished oak, candi sugar, bourbon and hearth-baked bread. On the palate, the beer integrates nuanced layers of honey, molasses and rich dark chocolate, finishing with hints of coffee, vanilla and dark fruits.

Huge Arker is part of AVBC’s Barrel Series lineup. The brewery partners with a leading bourbon maker, giving them a consistent, world-class source of barrelage. This allows AVBC’s brewers to explore new frontiers in barrel-aged craft beer.

“It’s a great day when we finally get to release Huge Arker. Making a beer like this is always a fun process,” said AVBC President Kevin McGee. “While the ABV is certainly one of the first things people look at, there’s a lot more to this beer. For anyone who is into big, complex beers, this is for you.”

Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s Huge Arker is sold in 4-packs of 12-ounce cans and is available in package and on draft nationally through select retailers starting in early November until it is sold out. Drink them or cellar them, most importantly enjoy them on your own terms.

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

Founded in 1987, Anderson Valley Brewing Company brews hand-crafted, authentic beers with balance, complexity, and an unwavering commitment to sustainably producing world-class beer. As the World’s First Solar Powered Brewery, AVBC leads the craft beer industry as pioneers in responsible brewing and innovators in environmental sustainability practices. Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is available in 40 states and at its taproom in Boonville, California.

