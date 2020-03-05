Anderson Valley Brewing Company Introduces New Tropical Hazy Sour Ale

BOONVILLE, Calif. — Unlike any other beer on the market, Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s Tropical Hazy Sour Ale is an absurdly delicious, lightly tart and tropical flavored hazy beer.

Using the spring season in Northern California’s Anderson Valley as the inspiration to create this unique beer. AVBC’s goal was to craft a beer with full flavor and character, yet still light and refreshing enough to enjoy while being active outside and with friends.

Tropical Hazy Sour is brewed to be pleasingly tart and refreshing using a traditional kettle souring method, similar to AVBC’s renowned and award-winning Gose series of beers.

Tropical flavors are introduced in the fermentation process through the use of real guava and passionfruit). Finally, the AVBC brewing team found that leaving the beer hazy resulted in a more aromatic beer and added to the overall balance of the beverage.

Through an enormous exercise of skill and wit, the brewery kept the beer low-calorie and low-carb– as a bonus. The active, outdoor lifestyle folks out there have something new and meaningful to sweat for.

Tropical. Hazy. Sour. Springtime in a glass and only 125 calories.

ABV: 4.3%

Calories: 125

Carbs: 9g

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 32 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to innovative seasonal offerings like the blood orange Gose, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 33 states and in the Boonville Taproom where it all started. For more information visit our website. Stay up to date with the latest from AVBC via Facebook and Instagram

For More Information: https://avbc.com/introducing-the-new-tropical-hazy-sour-ale/