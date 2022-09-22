Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces Southwest Washington Distributor Partnership with SouthBound Distributing

BOONVILLE, California – Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) today announced its Southwest Washington state distribution partnership with SouthBound Distributing. This strategic partnership with the state’s rising craft beverage distributor aims to strengthen AVBC’s presence in the Southwest Washington market.

“The SouthBound Distributing team’s knowledge and passion for the craft beverage market made them a perfect fit to represent Anderson Valley Brewing Company in Southwest Washington,” said President and CEO Kevin McGee. “They have a natural synergy with our brand and will be instrumental in bringing AVBC front and center in one of the country’s top beer drinking markets.”

SouthBound Distributing will represent AVBC’s entire portfolio of brands, including its iconic Boont Amber Ale, The Pilsner, Barrel-Aged Series, Solstice beers and Goses, making AVBC’s beers readily accessible in top on-premise and off-premise accounts.

“We are thrilled to be adding such an iconic craft brewery to SouthBound’s beer portfolio,” said Matt Libbey, Owner/Chief of Operations of SouthBound Distributing. “We are longtime fans of Anderson Valley Brewing Company and are looking forward to solidifying their presence in Southwest Washington. This market has some of the most well versed beer drinkers around. They want nothing less than great, quality beer and AVBC has a long history of producing exactly that.”

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 34 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to the renowned bourbon barrel aged portfolio and as pioneers and innovators of Gose and fruited-sour styles, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA.

For More Information:

https://avbc.com