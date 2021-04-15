Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces Southern Washington Distributor Partnership

Anderson Valley Brewing Company Taps Top Southern Washington Distributor Representation

Boonville Calif. — Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) today announced its new distribution partnership with Southern Washington’sKendall’s Craft Beverages. This strategic partnership with the state’s pioneering fourth generation craft beer distributor aims to expand and strengthen AVBC’s presence throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Kendall’s Craft Beverages will represent AVBC’s entire portfolio of  brands, including its iconic Boont Amber Ale, Barrel Series beers, Poleeko Pale Ale and Goses. Kendall’s representation for the brewery will span across the Southwestern border of Washington, including Vancouver, making AVBC’s beers readily accessible in one of the top beer markets in the country. “We are proud that Anderson Valley selected us to represent their brand in Southwest Washington and I’m very excited to be working with a longtime friend, Jason Grisham, national accounts manager for the brewery, again after all these years.” said Les Kellum of Kendall’s.

“When selecting a Southern Washington distributor, it was important to my family that we aligned with a company who shared our company ethos and represented like-minded, high caliber brands and Kendall’s Craft Beverages is just that,” said President and CEO Kevin McGee. “As a fellow family owned business who understands the Pacific Northwest craft beer consumer, Kendall’s was a natural choice to represent Anderson Valley Brewing Company in this dynamic craft beer market.”

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company 

For over 32 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to innovative seasonal offerings like the Blood Orange Gose, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA. For more information visit our website. Stay up to date with the latest from AVBC via Facebook and Instagram.  

https://avbc.com

