Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces Philanthropic Partnership with The Community Foundation of Mendocino County

Boonville, Calif. — As the spirit of philanthropy blooms across our county, Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) has announced a new philanthropic partnership with The Community Foundation of Mendocino County, which will contribute a portion of the profits from three local brews to the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

“We bought the brewery in December, in large part because of the history, connection, and authenticity it has,” said Kevin McGee, President of Anderson Valley Brewing Company. “We plan to be here for a very long time, and we want to continue to support our community. That is why we are allocating a percentage of the proceeds from three of our popular beers – Boonville Gold, Hop Ottin’ IPA, and Poleeko Pale Ale – to support The Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

The COVID-19 Relief Fund was created by The Community Foundation of Mendocino County to support basic needs of Mendocino County residents impacted by the pandemic. To date the Foundation has released $70,000 in food relief countywide, and $100,000 for immediate financial assistance.

To learn more about The Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, please visit www.communityfound.org/covid19

