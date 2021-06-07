Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces Maine Distributor Partnership with Mariner Beverages

Boonville Calif. – Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) announced its new distribution partnership with Maine’s Mariner Beverages. This strategic partnership with the state’s largest independent distributor of craft beer will increase the presence of AVBC throughout Maine.

“Mariner has an impressive reputation as being an independent distributor representing the beverage industry’s top brands,” said President and CEO Kevin McGee. “Their commitment to developing quality partnerships and elevating the state’s beverage industry made them an ideal partner for bringing Anderson Valley Brewing Company beers to Maine.”

Mariner will represent AVBC’s entire portfolio of brands, including its iconic Boont Amber Ale, Barrel Series beers, Poleeko Pale Ale and Goses. Beer Shepard’s representation for the brewery will span the entire state, making AVBC’s beers readily accessible in top retail accounts throughout Maine.

“We are excited to be working with Anderson Valley Brewing Company for several reasons, but the number one is the quality of the beers and the reputation of the brewery,” said Tim Wisseman founder of Mariner Beverages. “The beers they produce are a fantastic complement to many of the local and regional offerings we carry. This will give Maine consumers a chance to enjoy some of the great beers coming from the West Coast. The new packaging is fun and plays to the outdoor nature of Maine as well. We are starting off with cans and anticipate adding draft as the Covid pandemic winds down and restaurants & bars are able to return to normal.”

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 32 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to innovative seasonal offerings like the Blood Orange Gose, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA.

For More Information:

https://avbc.com