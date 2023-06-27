Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces Louisiana Distributor Partnership with International Wine & Spirits, Inc., Louisiana

BOONVILLE, California – Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) today announced its new distribution partnership with International Wine & Spirits, Inc., Louisiana (IWSLA). As one of the state’s largest, fastest growing beer, wine, food, and liquor distributors, AVBC’s new representation through IWSLA will focus on expanding the brewery’s presence throughout Louisiana.

“IWSLA’s experience representing craft beverages along with their strong industry relationships are what we need to grow our business in the state of Louisiana,” said Anderson Valley Brewing Company President and CEO Kevin McGee. “As a fellow family-owned company, we have a similar vision when it comes to building a successful business. We trust IWSLA is the ideal partner to take AVBC to the next level.”

IWSLA will represent AVBC’s entire portfolio of brands, including its iconic Boont Amber Ale, its Bourbon Barrel Series beers, its fruited Gose series, The Pilsner, and the brand new Coastal Ale making AVBC’s beers readily accessible in top on-premise and off-premise accounts.

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

Founded in 1987, Anderson Valley Brewing Company brews hand-crafted, authentic beers with balance, complexity and an unwavering commitment to sustainably producing world-class beer. As the World’s First Solar Powered Brewery, AVBC leads the craft beer industry as pioneers in responsible brewing and innovators in environmental sustainability practices. Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is available in 40 states and at its taproom in Boonville, California.

For More Information:

https://avbc.com