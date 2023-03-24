Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces Illinois Distributor Partnership with Oath Distributing

BOONVILLE, Calif.— Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) announced its return to Illinois through a new distribution partnership with Oath Distributing. This strategic partnership brings a renewed focus to AVBC across the entire state with Illinois’ leading craft beverage distributor.

“We’ve been impressed with the traction the Oath team has made in Illinois and their approach to that market,” said Anderson Valley Brewing Company President and CEO Kevin McGee. “When looking to revive our presence in Illinois, Oath quickly proved they are the ideal partner to raise awareness for AVBC. They have an impressive portfolio of craft beverages and we are looking forward to bringing our beers back to this key beer market.”

“We are honored to be welcoming Anderson Valley Brewing Company back to the Illinois beer market,” said Oath Distributing Partner Aaron Tyrell. “We have been fans of their sustainable approach to crafting thoughtful and well made beers for years as beer enthusiasts. Their respected brewing history and business practices align with our own. We couldn’t be more pleased to represent them as a distributor. ”

Oath Distributing will represent AVBC’s entire portfolio of brands, including its iconic Boont Amber Ale, its Bourbon Barrel Series beers, its fruited Gose series, The Pilsner, and the brand new Coastal Ale making AVBC’s beers readily accessible in top on-premise and off-premise accounts.

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

Founded in 1987, Anderson Valley Brewing Company brews hand-crafted, authentic beers with balance, complexity, and an unwavering commitment to sustainably producing world-class beer. As the World’s First Solar Powered Brewery, AVBC leads the craft beer industry as pioneers in responsible brewing and innovators in environmental sustainability practices. Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is available in 40 states and at its taproom in Boonville, California.

For More Information:

https://avbc.com