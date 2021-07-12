Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces Eastern New York Distributor Partnership with Sarene Craft Beer Distributors

Boonville Calif. – Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) announced its return to Eastern New York State through its existing distribution relationship with Sarene Craft Beer Distributors. Already a part of Sarene’s portfolio in the New Jersey and Connecticut markets, AVBC’s partnership with Sarene will continue to increase the brewery’s presence throughout the Northeast markets.

“Sarene’s commitment to both independent craft brewers and mission to grow the New York craft beer market made them the ideal fit for Anderson Valley Brewing Company as we continue to expand our availability on the East Coast,” said President and CEO Kevin McGee. “We have developed a strong rapport with the Sarene team while ramping up the New Jersey and Connecticut markets. We are looking forward to continuing a similar approach with them in Eastern New York.”

Sarene will represent AVBC’s entire portfolio of brands, including its iconic Boont Amber Ale, Barrel Series beers, Poleeko Pale Ale and Goses and also have access to the limited-availability offerings from AVBC’s sister brewery, the Healdsburg Beer Company. Representation for the brewery will span the eastern region of New York, making AVBC’s beers readily accessible in top retail accounts.

“Anderson Valley Brewing Company has been an exemplary partner to us over the years,” said Sarene Co-Founder Matthew Schulman. “Their commitment to quality and innovation has made them continue to shine, and we’re looking forward to expanding our relationship with them once more.”

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 32 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to innovative seasonal offerings like the Blood Orange Gose, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at its Taproom in Boonville, CA.

About Sarene Craft Beer Distributors

Sarene Craft Beer Distributors is a craft-focused beer distributor founded in New York in 2013 with a small handful of breweries. Since then it has grown to operate in 5 states and the owners were tabbed as some of the most influential beer drinkers in America by Men’s Journal. They’ve grown to accommodate approximately 50 brands in various markets but continue to stand out to retailers and consumers by maintaining their focus on representing quality breweries first.

For More Information:

https://avbc.com