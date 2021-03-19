Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces 30-Acre ‘Beer Park’

BOONVILLE, Calif. — Why have a Beer Garden when you can have a full-on Beer Park? It’s a question that will be answered emphatically as Anderson Valley Brewing Company reopens it’s Boonville tap room and grounds to visitors. With phased renovations and additions throughout the coming months, AVBC is in the process of fully transforming its grounds into a 30-acre dog and family friendly “Beer Park.”

For over thirty years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has been hand-crafting authentic craft beer in Northern California’s famed Anderson Valley region. The process of transforming the property into a beer park experience has been a vision for the McGee family since purchasing the brewery in December of 2019.

“We are a pretty outdoorsy group already, and in this age where being able to socialize outside has added appeal we really thought about what we could do to help provide a place for people to spend some enjoyable time outdoors. We worked with the ABC to redefine the boundaries of our taproom as the fence-line of the property, encompassing the 18 hole disc golf course and all the oak groves and meadows.” said President and CEOKevin McGee. “It pretty well transcends the idea of a beer garden so we decided to call it a Beer Park.”

AVBC’s Beer Park

Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s new Beer Park setting spans almost 30 acres throughout its Boonville brewery property and redefines the concept of a beer garden. The expansion of the licensing footprint to the brewery’s property boundaries will also allow for greater flexibility in hosting events and groups.

Upon opening AVBC will initially focus on providing great outdoor spaces for visitors (opening parameters are subject to local, state and federal guidelines due to COVID procedures). As we move into the summer months, the property will continue to transform with new features available to the public to experience.

Improvements to the property grounds will continue to be phased in throughout the year, with the Beer Park eventually featuring all of the following:

Renovated tap room

The new “Lounge Lawn” seating and rec area Brand new 9,000 sq ft lawn area for beer-lounging with wi-fi access Bocce Courts Corn hole “Free range seating” with up to 50 colorful Adirondack chairs welcoming guests to create their own intimate group seating

Beer carts and tap stations that will move throughout the property

New seating and picnic areas throughout the property–including a new 3,000 sq ft pergola providing covered outdoor seating adjacent to the tap room

Improved 18-hole disc golf course

Food availability on site through grab-and-go picnic and prepared foods and eventual installation of an outdoor pizza oven and ultimately a full on-site kitchen

New culinary garden (with additional seating)

New outdoor stage for live music

Brewery tours and tastings

New landscaping features–addition of new trees and plantings to further enhance the natural landscape of the property

Remote table service ordering system and beer cart delivery

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

For over 33 years, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has sustainably hand-crafted authentic ales and lagers with balance and complexity. Founded in 1987 in the lower level of Boonville CA’s Buckhorn Saloon, Anderson Valley Brewing Company has grown to be widely recognized as one of the true pioneers in craft brewing. From the flagship Boont Amber Ale to innovative seasonal offerings and classic Goses and kettle-sour ales like the Tropical Hazy Sour, every Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is crafted with purpose and an unwavering commitment to producing world-class beer. Anderson Valley Brewing Company is available in 39 states and at itsTaproom in Boonville, CA. For more information visit our website. Stay up to date with the latest from AVBC via Facebook andInstagram.