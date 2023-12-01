Anderson Valley Brewing Company Announces 2024 Release Calendar

BOONVILLE, California — Soon to be celebrating its 36th Birthday, Anderson Valley Brewing Company’s 2024 beer release calendar features a mix of the brewery’s iconic “beer-flavored beer” offerings. Newer releases like The Pilsner and West Coast IPA share the lineup with longtime classics including the flagship Boont Amber Ale, its award-winning Bourbon Barrel aged beers, and category-defining fruited sour Goses.

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company

Founded in 1987, Anderson Valley Brewing Company brews hand-crafted, authentic beers with balance, complexity, and an unwavering commitment to sustainably producing world-class beer. As the World’s First Solar Powered Brewery, AVBC leads the craft beer industry as pioneers in responsible brewing and innovators in environmental sustainability practices. Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is available in 40 states and at its taproom in Boonville, California.

For More Information:

https://avbc.com