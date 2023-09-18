BOONVILLE, Calif.— Anderson Valley Brewing Company (AVBC) revealed its top-secret code phrase for harvest workers. Until recently this closely kept secret was known only to a select few individuals and antlered bears. The code phrase is used as part of a new initiative at the brewery to welcome those working harvest from the surrounding vineyards and cellars for a discount on draft beer at the AVBC Beer Park Taproom. The phrasing was of intense interest to at least one code breaker we spoke to (on the condition of anonymity) who described the discount code as almost preternaturally mundane.

“We see this sometimes in the coded language of more remote cultures. In this case it’s almost like the brewery wants the harvest workers to take advantage of the discount.” “I’m working harvest, that’s the harvest worker discount code. That’s it; that’s all,” said AVBC President Kevin McGee. “It’s not actually even a secret, I’m not sure why we’re calling it a code. Doesn’t matter if you’re in the vineyards or the cellar either.

Look, we know it takes a lot of beer to get through harvest season and with the hours and effort involved it certainly should be really good beer. For 35 years we’ve been a part of this community and we’d like to support those who are working these long hours. This is a small way of showing our respect and appreciation.” The harvest discount will run throughout September and October.

About AVBC

About Anderson Valley Brewing Company Founded in 1987, Anderson Valley Brewing Company brews hand-crafted, authentic beers with balance, complexity, and an unwavering commitment to sustainably producing world-class beer. As the World’s First Solar Powered Brewery, AVBC leads the craft beer industry as pioneers in responsible brewing and innovators in environmental sustainability practices. Anderson Valley Brewing Company beer is available in 40 states and at its taproom in Boonville, California.

For More Information:

https://avbc.com/