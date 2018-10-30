Anchor Brewing Releases Brewers’ Pale Ale Citra Hop Blend

SAN FRANCISCO — Anchor Brewing Company announces the debut of Brewers’ Pale Ale Citra Hop Blend, a crisp and quaffable American Pale Ale packed with citrusy hop flavor. Brewers’ Pale Ale is an evolving hop series brewed by brewers, for brewers. And now, Anchor is proud to share this second rendition with their beloved beer community.

The Citra Hop Blend of Brewers’ Pale Ale (5.3% ABV) is a refreshing, easy-drinking pale ale with bright aromatics of tangerine, Meyer lemon and melons. While the first version of Brewers’ Pale Ale highlighted the unique Nelson Sauvin hop from New Zealand, the Citra Hop Blend possesses a more citrus-forward flavor profile with notes of pine in the background. Anchor’s team of brewers will continue to experiment with their favorite hop varieties in the Brewers’ Pale Ale series, releasing new hop blends periodically. The malt bill, alcohol, bitterness and brewing process stay consistent, but each new blend has unique flavors and aromatics.

“Our brewers relish in the creativity and voice we have in this series. Brewers’ Pale Ale reflects what the brewers love most about Anchor,” said Brewmaster Scott Ungermann. “The result is a killer, everyday pale ale with evolving hop flavor. It’s aromatic, crisp, refreshing and flavorful. We’ve loved the Citra hop for a long time and used it in various beers over the years. Now it’s at the forefront of this special release.”

A supporting cast of hops work together to highlight the citrus flavor profile; Cascade, El Dorado and Eureka. “Cascade hops accentuate the lemony notes. Eureka contributes a lingering taste of pine, while El Dorado adds a touch of melon flavor,” said Ungermann.

Brewed with 2-row pale, red wheat, pilsner and acidulated malt, Brewers’ Pale Ale is a tasty, aromatic beer packed with complex hop flavor. The Citra Hop Blend pours a bright golden straw color with a creamy white head and nice lacing. Not filtered to intense clarity, it has an intentional slight haziness. It finishes fairly dry with a nice balanced drinkability, making it a beer to enjoy any time of the day. The second rendition of Brewers’ Pale Ale pairs perfectly with ceviche, lime and fig chicken and risotto with seared scallops.

“Brewers’ Pale Ale fits right in the middle of the Anchor portfolio, surrounded by a bunch of great beers,” said Ungermann. “Forty-three years ago, Anchor brewers crafted the first American IPA after prohibition. Liberty Ale® stands on its own as the revolutionary forerunner of contemporary IPAs and pale ales. Now, we’re presenting a modern take on the American Pale Ale. From the beer that started a revolution in 1975 to Brewers’ Pale Ale, with its evolving hop blend, Anchor continues to be at the forefront of innovations in pale ale.”

Highlighting the care that the brewers poured into Brewers’ Pale Ale, the label design is a hand-drawn illustration showcasing the brewery’s copper brewkettle and the handcrafted techniques of Anchor brewers. While the labels of Nelson Hop Blend had light blue backgrounds, Citra Hop Blend is wrapped in fresh hop green packaging.

Brewers’ Pale Ale Citra Hop Blend is available now in 6-pack bottles and on draught at select bars, restaurants and stores as well as at Anchor Public Taps and the Anchor Brewing Taproom in San Francisco. You can find a brew near you by using the Anchor Beer Finder.

