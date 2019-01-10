Anchor Brewing Company Releases Baykeeper IPA

SAN FRANCISCO– Anchor Brewing Company debuts Baykeeper IPA, a bright and delicious IPA made in collaboration with local nonprofit San Francisco Baykeeper, who has defended the Bay from pollution for 30 years.

San Francisco born and raised, Anchor is lucky to be surrounded by the San Francisco Bay, one of the world’s most impressive waterways and one of California’s most important ecosystems. Only Baykeeper relentlessly confronts polluters and stops harmful actions from occurring in the Bay with their expertise in law, science and advocacy. To celebratetheir accomplishments and 30th anniversary, Anchor is introducing a collaboration beer that’s as fierce as Baykeeper’s commitment to preserving the Bay. Baykeeper IPA is a crisp and refreshing San Francisco-style IPA, overflowing with juicy and fruit-forward hop layers. A portion of the proceeds from this brew will directly support San Francisco Baykeeper and their efforts to stop polluters so the Bay’s water is healthy for wildlife and local communities.

The recipe for Baykeeper IPA (7 percent ABV) was inspired by the feeling of being out on the water: salty skin, clean air and a bountiful breeze. “There’s nothing like a crisp beer to celebrate a good swim, boat ride or kayaking session,” said Brewmaster Scott Ungermann. “The San Francisco Bay is intrinsically tied to Anchor, which earned its name because of the historical maritime influence on the city. A temperate climate and cool breeze from the San Francisco Bay have affected the way Anchor has produced beer since 1896.”

“Anchor Brewing, like the Bay itself, is iconic to San Francisco,” says Sejal Choksi-Chugh, Executive Director of San Francisco Baykeeper. “They know that a healthy Bay is part of what makes the Bay Area special. The Baykeeper IPA is a meaningful pairing for anyone who loves San Francisco Bay and is looking to support a terrific local company.”

Teeming with lime, orange zest and papaya aromas, Baykeeper IPA has a slightly spicy, yet slightly sweet taste that finishes with a delicate bitterness. Mosaic, Cascade and Amarillo Cryo hops were used to amplify the fruity and piney hop aromatics in this slightly hazy brew. Anchor takes a balanced approach to the bitterness while ramping up the hop intensity in Baykeeper IPA, making it a tasty San Francisco-style IPA.

Because this brew is a celebration of the Bay, Anchor turned to its neighbor across the Bay for some of the malt used in Baykeeper IPA. Based in Alameda, Admiral Maltings contracts family farms in the Sacramento Valley, California to sustainably grow no-till or organic barley for its floor-malt. Floor malting is an ancient but vanishing art revered by brewers around the globe. For Baykeeper IPA, Anchor used Admiral Gallagher’s Best from the local maltster. This pale ale style of malt has a bright aroma of multigrain crackers and hay with a mildly sweet flavor of toast and honey. In addition, Anchor used 2-Row Pale, Acidulated Malt, Golden Naked Oats and Toasted Rice, combined to create an exceptional malt profile. The beer pours a deep golden color with a creamy, fluffy head.

California watercolor artist Jenna Rainey hand-painted the label on Baykeeper IPA, which features Baykeeper’s patrol boat charging through the water underneath the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. Since 1989, Baykeeper’s patrol boat has regularly monitored the San Francisco Bay, the treasure of the Bay Area, to identify and investigate pollution. From there, Baykeeper strategically uses advocacy, public education and legal action to secure smart solutions that stop pollution and restore water quality.

Baykeeper IPA is a limited-time offering and part of Anchor’s local collaboration series. “The community we’re surrounded by here in San Francisco is very connected. We’re influenced by the spirit of innovation, environmental protection and advocacy all around us,” said Ungermann. “It’s an honor to team up with our neighbors in the Bay Area to brew up something special.”

Anchor and Baykeeper will host an official Baykeeper IPA Release Party on Thursday, Jan. 17 from 5-9 p.m. at Anchor Public Taps, Anchor’s pilot brewery and bar located in Potrero Hill. The event will celebrate the release of this new brew, as well as Baykeeper’s 30th anniversary as an organization. Attendees can meet the Anchor brewers, get involved at Baykeeper’s local advocacy booth and geek out at Admiral Maltings’ education station. There will be a silent auction benefitting Baykeeper with exciting prizes. Guests can enjoy a Baykeeper/Anchor partnership video reel onscreen, DJ from community radio station BFF.fm spinning tunes by Bay Area artists and Baykeeper IPA will be flowing on tap all night with special pricing.

Baykeeper IPA is available now nationwide in six-packs of 12 oz. bottles and on draught at select bars, restaurants and stores as well as at Anchor Public Taps and the Anchor Brewing Taproom. You can find a brew near you by using the Anchor Beer Finder.

Learn more about Anchor Brewing at www.anchorbrewing.com and follow @AnchorBrewing on social media. Learn more about Baykeeper and how to make a gift to protect the San Francisco Bay at www.baykeeper.org and follow @SFBaykeeper on social media.

About Anchor Brewing Company

Anchor Brewing Company’s roots date back to the California Gold Rush making it one of America’s oldest breweries. Its Anchor Steam Beer is San Francisco’s original since 1896. In 1965, Fritz Maytag acquired and revived the struggling brewery at a time when mass production of beer dominated and seemed unstoppable. Maytag started a revolution in beer that originated today’s craft beer movement. An undisputed icon, Anchor is America’s first craft brewery where beers are handmade in our traditional copper brewhouse from an all-malt mash. At Anchor, we practice the time-honored art of classical brewing, employing state-of-the-art methods to ensure that our beers are always pure and fresh. We know of no brewery in the world that matches our efforts to combine traditional, natural brewing with such carefully applied, modern methods of sanitation, finishing, packaging and transporting. To learn more visit www.anchorbrewing.com.

About San Francisco Baykeeper

San Francisco Baykeeper has been defending the San Francisco Bay from the biggest threats and holding polluters accountable since 1989. Now in its 30th year, Baykeeper uses science and clean water laws to protect habitats and communities reliant on a thriving Bay ecosystem. To learn more about Baykeeper and how to get involved visit www.baykeeper.org.