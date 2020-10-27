Anchor Brewing Company Debuts the 46th Annual Christmas Ale

SAN FRANCISCO – Anchor Brewing Company announces the release of its 2020 Christmas Ale, a highly anticipated, limited-edition delight. For the 46th year in a row, Anchor Christmas Ale kicks off the holiday season with a subtle, yet pronounced spice blend and a silky, smooth, classic holiday flavor profile. The 2020 Christmas Ale is the first release by newly appointed Anchor Brewmaster, Tom Riley, and it contains the highest Christmas Ale ABV, at 7%. Every year, this iconic winter warmer features a unique hand-drawn tree on the label and is crafted with a new, top-secret recipe. In 46 years, a Christmas Ale recipe has never been shared.

Forty-five years ago, Anchor Brewing Company released the first holiday beer in America since Prohibition. While former Anchor Brewmaster Fritz Maytag made the first edition as a Pale Ale, today Anchor Christmas Ale fits perfectly in the category of a Spiced Brown Ale. The inspiration behind each brew remains the same: joy, hope and celebration as we enter a new season. Every single Christmas Ale has been handcrafted in San Francisco, CA, Anchor’s home since 1896.

The 2020 Anchor Christmas Ale is a one-of-a-kind, featuring the highest ABV at 7% and darkest appearance of any vintage. Yet, this year’s release is easy-drinking and approachable for everyone at a holiday gathering or virtual event. Anchor’s 2020 Christmas Ale is silky-smooth and layered with classic holiday flavors of chocolate, toasted marshmallows and graham crackers – perfect for enjoying at the end of the meal, or around a fire with close friends. This winter warmer teems with aromas of fresh coffee and dark chocolate, and pours with a tight, creamy cappuccino-colored head.

Each year a new symbolic hand-drawn tree is chosen for the Christmas Ale label. This year’s label features The Three Graces; three iconic towering sequoias from the Mariposa Grove in California’s Yosemite National Park. This is only the second time in its 46-year history that multiple trees are shown together on the label, a fitting statement to symbolize togetherness and hope in a year when so much time has been spent apart. The Three Graces represent radiance, joy, and flowering – characteristics that we can all hold near during this unprecedented time.

“In such a challenging year, we wanted our Christmas Ale to be a moment of joy during the holiday season,” says Anchor Brewmaster Tom Riley. “With a one-of-a-kind label, the highest ABV in history, and a balanced, holiday-inspired flavor profile, we believe that this year’s Christmas Ale stands in a category of its own. Our Christmas Ale fans will be thrilled with year’s offering and first-timers will be in for a special treat.”

This year, Anchor Christmas Ale is a proud sponsor of Meals on Wheels’ “Don’t Stop Now” campaign, raising awareness and encouraging individuals to take action in support of vulnerable seniors both nationally and in their local community. Meals on Wheels supports over 5,000 community-based senior nutrition programs across the country, helping fight hunger among senior citizens by delivering meals. To learn more about the “Don’t Stop Now” campaign and to donate to Meals on Wheels, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/dontstopnow.

Anchor Christmas Ale makes a special holiday gift for the beer aficionado to the most casual drinker and everyone in-between. Available in a beautiful, gold-foiled, 50.7oz magnum format as well as regular 12oz bottles, it is both the perfect centerpiece at a festive gathering and a memorable gift. Because the beer’s wintry spiced flavors evolve over time, an added bonus of this holiday tradition is that it can age gracefully for years to come. Christmas Ale should be stored in a dark and cool place for the best results.

“One of the best parts about this brew is that, even though it is named Christmas Ale, it’s truly a perfect beer from late October and into the New Year. It can easily be paired with a meal or replace an after-dinner dessert wine,” Riley shared. Ideal dessert pairings are crème brulee, molten lava cake, pumpkin pie and more. Suggested savory pairings are turkey and a rack of lamb.

Anchor’s 2020 Christmas Ale is available starting in early November through January 2021, while supplies lasts. It is offered in 6-packs and gold-foiled 50.7 oz. magnum bottles, as well as on draught in select stores, bars and restaurants including Anchor Public Taps. Order yours for pick-up at Anchor Public Taps by going to www.AnchorBeerToGo.com. Orders can be picked up Thursday-Sunday each week.

For more information on the history of Anchor Christmas Ale, please watch the following video: Anchor Christmas Ale Video. You can find a brew near you by using the Anchor Beer Finder and the Anchor Beer-to-Go website.

Celebrate this unique holiday season with Anchor Brewing Company’s 46th annual Christmas Ale. Learn more about Anchor Brewing Company at www.anchorbrewing.com and follow @anchorbrewing on social media.

# # #

About Anchor Brewing Company

Anchor Brewing Company opened in 1896, making it one of America’s oldest breweries. Even as times changed, earthquakes shook the city, and Prohibition bled it dry, the brewery persevered. In 1965, Anchor got its second wind, as new owner Fritz Maytag charted a course toward what is now known as “craft beer”. During this time, Anchor reinvented our now classic Steam Beer, introduced the first American pale ale and pioneered new brewing practices—such as dry-hopping—that are still used industry wide today. As a proudly unionized brewery, Anchor now has a growing portfolio of beers including complex ales, refreshing IPAs, and fruit-forward seasonal creations. As always, Anchor Brewing remains committed to charting their own course and crafting iconic beers that stand the test of time. To learn more, visit www.anchorbrewing.com.

For More Information:

https://www.anchorbrewing.com