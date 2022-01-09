Ambiente Hires Ray Veliz as Vice President of Operations

Austin, TX – Ambiente Opco, LLC (“Ambiente” or the “Company”), one of the largest and fastest growing beverage distributors in Texas, today announced the hiring of Ray Veliz to Vice President of Operations. Mr. Veliz will be based in San Marcos, Texas and will help lead the Company’s efforts to build on its strong operational and sales foundation to enhance Ambiente’s market position in Texas.

In recent years, Ambiente has complemented its existing leadership team with executives from its acquisitions, notably Hops & Vines Distributing. Mr. Veliz’s experience of driving operational efficiencies and optimization at other distributors will further accelerate Ambiente’s growth and impact in Texas.

Most recently, Mr. Veliz was the Brand Manager at Glazers Beer and Beverage in Texas. During his tenure as Brand Manager, Mr. Veliz significantly grew some notable brands in Glazer’s operating footprint and was the architect of many successful brand launches and programs. A few of the brands Ray managed included Shiner, Pabst, Lonestar and Diageo/Smirnoff.

Prior to Glazer’s, Ray was at GLI Distributing in San Antonio, Texas. Mr. Veliz held many different positions such as the Director of Operations where he managed all GLI operations. This included personnel management, inventory management, delivery management, and supplier management. GLI Distributing was acquired by Glazers Beer and Beverage in 2019.

“Ray’s experience of driving growth, forming partnerships, and building brands coupled with his superior operational experience and proficiency makes him an ideal fit to lead Ambiente,” said Tristan Maldonado, President of Ambiente. “I am confident that he’ll ensure Ambientes’ operations matches our sales intensity and look forward to working alongside him.”

“Ambiente is at an exciting time in its history and evolution where it has the scale and team to become the leading independent distributor in the state. It is uniquely positioned to grow organically with its professional team as well as build on its track record of acquisitions in Texas. Furthermore, the construction of their new state of art facility in San Marcos, Texas will take them to the next level,” said Mr. Veliz. “I’m very excited to work alongside the entire Ambiente team as we endeavor to take the Company to even greater success.”

About Ambiente

Founded in 1989, Ambiente Opco, LLC (“Ambiente”) is one of the largest value-added distributors of fine wines, craft beers and spirits, and premium non-alcoholic beverages in the State of Texas. Headquartered in Austin with three additional distribution centers in San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston, Ambiente has a comprehensive product portfolio of over 1,200 wines, beers, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages from leading producers from around the world. Ambiente has become the premier distributor in Texas for supplying superior products to retailers, high-end restaurants, premium supermarkets, luxury hotels, and 5-star resorts across the state. For more information, please visit www.ambientewine.com and www.ambientebeverage.com.