Amber Beverage Group Announces New Names for its Production Companies

In order to expand its footprint as a global producer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, Amber Beverage Group (ABG) continues renaming its companies by adding an extra recognition mark “Amber.” These changes will not affect business continuity, and a smooth transition period is planned between now and 1 May 2022.

To ensure the company name remains at the forefront of customers’ minds, ABG will be making changes to the following companies which are already part of the Amber Beverage Group:

Leading producer of alcoholic beverages in the Baltic States, Latvijas balzams, will become Amber Latvijas balzams;

The biggest producer of Lux and Alpha spirits in Russia, Talvis, will become Amber Talvis;

One of the oldest producers of spirits in Russia, Permalko, will become Amber Permalko;

The top-tier tequila distiller, Fabrica de Tequilas Finos, will become Amber Production Tequila;

The third largest alcohol producer in Estonia, Remedia, will become Amber Production Remedia.

“We have grown significantly during recent years. This growth was achieved through organic growth, presenting our products across the globe, as well as by the acquisition of several companies. We have transformed from a Baltic enterprise into a global organization with world-class infrastructure,” said Jekaterina Stuge, the CEO of Amber Beverage Group.

“Initially, when we acquired companies, we decided that we needed each one to keep their own identity and culture. Now with our new ambitious growth plan in place to become one of the Top 10 spirits industry players globally, we are adjusting our thinking to standardise Amber culture, excellent execution standards, and branding across the world,” concluded Jekaterina Stuge.

Artur Evart, Chief Legal Officer at Amber Beverage Group, added: “By renaming the majority of ABG companies, we will be more united and able to bring our brand awareness to the next level. Overall, the project is very exciting, and we were keen to make sure everything takes place within the timeframe we agreed with our colleagues and partners. We involved various experts: legal, IT, PR, HR, finances and others to ensure this programme is well-coordinated. We are confident that these changes will bring numerous benefits to our companies: larger orders, new customers, and several development projects.”

