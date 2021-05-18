AMASS Launches Botanical Hard Seltzers

Los Angeles, CA – AMASS, a portfolio of high-growth premium botanic beverages and self-care products, launches its first line of ready-to-drink Hard Seltzers in three flavors, Surfer Rosso, Faerie Fizz, and Sun Sign. AMASS Hard Seltzer utilizes alcohol from fermented organic cane sugar plus natural botanical extracts to deliver a complex yet crisp taste, reinventing the hard seltzer experience for premium consumers.

AMASS is known for its Dry Gin, Botanic Vodka, and non-alcoholic spirit Riverine. By adding hard seltzer to its rapidly growing portfolio of products, AMASS continues to take market share in the premium beverage market. Their hard seltzers arrive at an opportune time; in 2020, hard seltzer sales topped $4.1 billion, increasing sales by 160.4% from 2019 (source: BrewBound), and consumption is expected to triple by 2024 (source: The IWSR). The US is the main market driving the ready-to-drink (RTD) category, and ready-to-drink products are set to represent 20% of US alcohol e-commerce value by 2024, compared to 5% in 2019 (source: The IWSR).

“With the RTD beverage market on the rise, we saw this as an exciting opportunity to take a more sophisticated, nuanced approach” says Morgan McLachlan, AMASS Co-Founder, CPO, and Master Distiller. “Rather than being exclusively fruit forward, we chose some fruit flavors and then developed a botanically interesting profile around those flavors. Our hard seltzers have an aroma and a bit of a longer finish so it’s more of a journey in your mouth, yet refreshing.”

PRODUCT PROFILE:

Surfer Rosso

Inspired by the Pixies, Surfer Rosso transports you to the technicolor dreamscape of the summer of ‘88. Ripe, tart hibiscus, sweet quince, and a bright squeeze of citrus cut through the warm haze of ginger, clove, turmeric, and star anise.

Faerie Fizz

Brewed with petals and stems, Faerie Fizz is an effervescent garden escape. Soft blooms of rose and jasmine dance around the tongue with bursting red raspberry and the herbal zest of green cardamom and holy basil.

Sun Sign

A desert celebration, Sun Sign captures the lightness and brightness of the longest day of the year. Juicy mandarin and sweet orange brighten the cool smoke of rich oak, herbal bay, and milky vanilla.

Surfer Rosso, Faerie Fizz, and Sun Sign have a 5% ABV and are non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, and contain no added sugars, sweeteners, artificial flavors, or colors. They retail for $21.00 and are available for purchase on amass.com.

About AMASS

Headquartered in Los Angeles, AMASS makes clean botanics for modern life. From alcoholic and non-alcoholic spirits to personal care products including hand sanitizer, hand soap, and lotions, AMASS uses natural botanicals to transform social and self-care rituals. What makes AMASS unique is its go-to-market strategy. Alcohol’s traditional three-tier distribution system prevents efficient conversion of consumers through digital channels.

AMASS builds an engaged brand audience through a portfolio of non-alcoholic products that provide a stream of profit and a rich source of data for identifying high potential spirits consumers. Since launching it’s e-commerce channel, AMASS has increased revenue from $560k in 2019 to $3.4 million in 2020, translating to 507% YoY growth. It has also expanded its product portfolio from 2 products in January 2020 up to 13 products in 12 months (550% growth).

AMASS products are proudly stocked in all 27 global locations of Soho House, as well as in 6 Michelin starred restaurants and 4 of the world’s Top 10 bars.

For More Information:

https://amass.com